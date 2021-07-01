Love Island The Game season 4: Everything we know so far!











While ITV’s Love Island is back for a seventh series in 2021, Love Island The Game is also back for another season, too! As the real-life show plays out on telly, fans of the game can play out their own journey via the Fusebox app!

After custom making your own character, Love Island The Game allows its players to enter the villa! Whether you play the game to stir up trouble, find love or do your best to avoid a dreaded dumping, it’s up to you! Let’s take a look at what’s in store for season 4…

Screenshot: Love Island The Game Season 4

Love Island The Game: Season 4

Love Island The Game was first released in 2018 by Fusebox Games and is available for download on Android and iOS devices.

Playing out something that almost everyone wants to do for-real, Love Island The Game sees your character join 10 other singletons who are also in the competition.

Graft like your life depends on it or focus on stirring the pot for the other contestants – it’s your choice!

Download Love Island The Game via the Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Love Island The Game: Potential season 4 release date

Seasons 1-3 of Love Island The Game were released in June of 2018, 2019 and 2020, so, naturally, fans of the game would expect for season 4 to have been released in June 2021. However, the game hasn’t been released at the time of writing. We can predict that it’ll be released any day now.

Fans of the game are ready and raring to go judging by Twitter. One person wrote: “anxiously awaiting any update on season 4“.

The game also features a countdown that reads “0:00:00” suggesting that the game should be out in July 2021, however, it’s not available to play just yet. One person Tweeted: “If only the countdown was accurate“.

Potential season 4 characters explored

As the game is still yet to drop, the characters for Love Island The Game haven’t been revealed!

The Love Island The Game characters change with each game – as the contestants do each year on the real-life show!

Allegra, Erika, Jasper, Blake, Chelsea, Rafi and Yasmin are all a thing of the past now that season 4 is about to drop. We’ll be sure to update you here once the Islanders’ names are released.

