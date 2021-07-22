Love Island 2021: Buy Georgia’s rainbow sequin dress - Twitter reacts to newbie’s entrance look!











Georgia Townend strutted into the Love Island villa during series 7 episode 24. The blonde bombshell, along with newbies Georgia and Tyler, joined the show to shake things up in 2021!

The Islanders were all enjoying a 1970’s themed party before the new arrivals made their grand entrance, so it makes sense that Georgia was donning a sparkly rainbow sequin dress. Let’s take a look at where to bag yourself the same frock, how much it is and what Love Island viewers thought of her stripey number!

Screenshot: Love Island 2021 Georgia – ITV

Love Island: Buy Georgia’s rainbow sequin dress

A quick scroll back through Georgia’s Instagram feed and we can see a 28th birthday photo of her wearing the same dress, so it’s clearly a favourite of hers!

Bag yourself the same dress as Georgia’s from Retro Fête. The dress is called ‘Gabrielle Robe’ and it comes in many colours. However, if you want the exact same style as hers, go for the ‘unicorn stripe’ option.

Georgia’s dress comes in at $655 which is around £480! We take a look at some cheaper alternatives to the rainbow sequin dress below…

Other sequin dresses if Georgia’s is a bit too pricey

At the more expensive end of the scale, anyone looking for a rainbow-esq dress could opt for this Thora sequined striped georgette midi dress from Olivia Rubin via The Outnet.

This sequin stripe mini dress from ASOS costs £26 in the sale.

Little Mistress offers a Trixie Rainbow Sequin Mock Wrap Mini Dress for just £19.

If pastel rainbow stripes are your thing, why not go for this long number from Silk Fred? The rainbow shirt dress comes in at £99.

Twitter reacts to Georgia’s dress

While some Love Island viewers clearly love Georgia’s sense of style and her eye-catching rainbow sequin dress, other’s really weren’t impressed with her choice, judging by Twitter.

One person Tweeted: “New girl Georgia’s dress sense is 10/10 yes to a co ord around the pool and a rainbow dress on your entrance“.

Others liked the dress so much, they wanted one for themselves: “Can someone tell me where Georgia got her rainbow dress from?!?! That is all!“.

Although not everyone was a big fan of her look, someone else Tweeted: “Georgia this technicolour dream coat was your best dress????”

Someone else wrote that they instantly liked Georgia as Taylor Swift had once worn the same dress!

Georgia wearing a dress Taylor swift has worn so I like her instantly #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/8WBh4ZUiAm — erin (tv)🧣 (@no_itserin) July 21, 2021

