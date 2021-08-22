Love Island: Get to know Toby's mum and sister - meet family Aromolaran











Love Island star, Toby Aromolaran is one of the funniest and most entertaining Islanders ever to appear on the reality show.

He has been coupled up with Chloe Burrows with their relationship seemingly getting stronger each day. Not only that, but they have also won the support of their friends and family back home, with Toby’s mum being one of their biggest supporters.

Toby and Chloe have had a rocky ride in the villa, particularly when the pair split briefly during the time Toby left for Casa Amor, but despite the challenges they have faced they reconciled in the last couple of weeks and seem happier than ever.

Who is Toby’s mum?

Toby’s mum Victoria is with her partner Dwaine and they have three children together, including daughter Shauna who appeared on Love Island: Aftersun with mum Vikki.

When mum Vikki appeared on the spin-off show to chat about her son’s time in the villa, Laura Whitmore asked how it was watching Toby on TV and she said “For the first two weeks it was beautiful. It was slow and it was easy”.

She then went on to say: “Now I’m seeing Toby come out. He’s the fun, Toby. For the first two weeks, he was under the cover, under the radar. Now we’ll see the laughs come out. I want to see that boy.”

Toby’s mum has also admitted that she cannot watch scenes where her son gets intimate with his love interests, as she confessed: “That’s when I go out of the room”.

Who is Toby’s sister?

Shauna Aromolaran is Toby’s younger sister.

As we all know Toby has had quite the journey in the villa moving from Kaz to Chloe to Abi to Mary and then back to Chloe! Shauna was not best pleased with her brother’s antics and called him out on TikTok for his constant wandering eye.

Lip-syncing to the viral #whyyouactlikethat trend on TikTok, Shauna sat next to a picture of her brother, miming: “You’re p***ing me off for real. Why do you act like that? … The way that you act, you don’t see how you act is why people don’t want to be around you? … Look at how you act.”

Shauna has since pinned a comment to make sure that people know that was just poking fun at her big brother.

“Guys I support him as long as he’s happy I’m just hoping that he settles down now,” she wrote.

She also added: “At least he brought a bit of drama to the villa.”

What do Toby’s family think of his relationship with Chloe?

Love Island star Chloe Burrows has not only won over Toby Aromolaran in the villa but has also gained the support of Toby’s family who are overjoyed with the romance!

Toby’s mum, Victoria confessed she has been charmed by Chloe and says she would be welcome to join the whole family on a holiday together.

She said: “I love her – I think she’s a laugh. She would just fit in so well. She doesn’t take things too seriously and she would just enjoy it in this house.”

