Love Island series 5 recently welcomed three new bombshells with Greg O’shea joining India Reynolds and Harley Brash in the Majorca villa.

Greg joins a Love Island gang brimming with sporting talent, with Ovie Soko an international basketball player, Tommy Fury a pro boxer and Curtis Pritchard a professional… ballroom dancing.

However, it’s easy to see that anyone who appears on reality TV with some sort of sporting background likes to claim that they’re a pro.

So how good of a rugby player is Greg O’shea? What is his net worth? And where does he rank with the rest of the Love Island sportspersons?

Who is Greg O’shea?

Greg is a 24-year-old professional rugby player from Limerick, Ireland, who graduated with a degree in law from the University of Limerick in 2017.

He has been single for about 12 months having ducked out of a serious four-year relationship. Before joining the ITV show, Greg said that he had his eye on fellow countryman Maura Higgins and won’t be afraid of putting his feelings out there.

If I see something that I don’t agree with, I always have to say something. I struggle to bite my tongue.

What rugby team does he play for?

Greg has a huge sporting pedigree as both of his parents were former Irish sprints. The 24-year-old followed in their footsteps and even competed at the 2011 European Youth Olympics, where he finished sixth in the 100-metre sprint.

He then went on to play for the very reputable Muster rugby academy but failed to earn a place on their senior team.

Nevertheless, Greg has represented Ireland at all youth levels and currently plays for the Ireland national rugby sevens team, representing them in the recent 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens as a fly-half.

Greg now hopes to make the sevens team that will compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

What is Greg’s net worth?

Although we have no exact figures, we can make a reasonable guestimate.

It has been previously confirmed that the 20-man England rugby sevens team earn a wage between £26,000-£95,000.

The Irish sevens team are likely to earn less meaning Greg’s wage from rugby alone is likely to stand between £20,000-£30,000 before any sponsorship deals or other extrenal earnings.

Ranking Love Island’s sportspeople!

1st: Ovie Soko

Genuine sporting talent on the international stage who undoubtedly earns the most money from his sport.

2nd: Tommy Fury

Only recently moved from amateur to professional within the boxing ranks but has the brightest future out of everyone in the villa considering he is just 20 years old and boasts Tyson Fury as his older brother.

3rd: Greg O’shea

4th: Curtis Pritchard

Difficult to judge his profession given the lack of competitions and the fact he has always been in the shadow of brother AJ Pritchard.

5th: Lucy Donlan

More of a surf model than a surf pro but nevertheless is a surf teacher and had a brief professional spell in her younger years.

Others: Marvin Brooks, Sheriff Lanre

No more than amateurs and semi-pros giving their talents ‘the biggin’.

