As always Love Island promises romance, drama, tears and surprises and series 5 of the show is no different.

During a Casa Amor shock twist in the 2019 show, professional basketball player Ovie Soko joined the villa.

Everyone was convinced that Ovie was right up original Islander Anna’s street. But it turned out that the pair weren’t meant to be!

As Anna and Ovie’s relationship fizzled out viewers got to see a whole new side to the 28-year-old including his hilarious sense of humour!

So, what’s the deal with Love Island’s Ovie always shouting ‘message’? Here’s everything you need to know!

Love Island: Why does Ovie always shout “message”?

Ovie has started a new catchphrase on Love Island 2019. Every time an Islander receives a text they have to shout ‘I’ve got a text!’ as part of the show’s rules, however, Ovie has now added his own spin on things.

He’s got viewers in stitches every episode as he shouts ‘message’ after the Islander reveals they’ve got a text.

The phrase looks to have come from the 1996 comedy film ‘Don’t Be a Menace’ where a character shouts ‘message’ in the way that Ovie does.

The full title of the movie is ‘Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood’ and it features Marlon and Shawn Wayans, Bernie Mac and more.

Love Island’s Ovie Soko on Twitter

As usual everyone on the Twittersphere has got something to say about Ovie. And it’s good news for him as many users seem to have taken a liking to the pro basketball player.

One Twitter user wrote that Ovie “was the best thing to ever happen to that villa” while another commented that Ovie should “be the first single to win the 50k prize for being so unbothered”.

It is apparent on Twitter how many people appreciate Ovie’s ‘message’ addition to the ITV show with some saying that “Ovie kills them every time that he screams message”.

This Ovie guy makes me laugh😂 #loveisland — V🎒 (@viciousV_1) July 9, 2019

Ovie dancing on Love Island 2019

Anna Vakili celebrated her 29th birthday in the Love Island villa during episode 5. This saw her beau, Jordan Hames, race down to the kitchen that morning to make her breakfast.

While Jordan was having an absolute ‘mare in the kitchen, the camera captured Ovie dancing around living his best life!

The 6ft 7 Islander was wearing a dark blue dressing gown teamed with a beige bucket hat and looked to be jamming along to the beat of the kettle…

We’re not sure what groove Ovie woke up in on that day but we can definitely say that we’re here for it!

