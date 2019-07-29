Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Love Island series 5 has been an emotional rollercoaster, to say the least – and that’s just for the viewers!

Caroline Flack hosted the 2019 show which saw its grand finale take place on July 29th.

The finalists of the show included India Reynolds and Ovie Soko, Tommy Fury and Molly Mae Hague, and Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan were booted off the show during episode 56 and wound themselves up on the Aftersun show. Former Islanders Anna Vakili and Jordan Hames and Harley Brash and Chris Taylor were also on the Sunday night show.

Her time in the Love Island may have been short but it was certainly sweet. So, how old is Harley from Love Island 2019? The topic of Harley’s age was raised on Love Island Aftersun…

How old is Harley from Love Island 2019?

Harley Brash is 20 years old and comes from Newcastle, in the north of England.

A latecomer to series 5, Harley opted for Ovie Soko as her first date on the show however things didn’t work out romantically for the pair.

She’s now in a ‘kind-of-exclusive’ relationship with kimono-wearing Chris Taylor who was also a late addition to Love Island.

Harley made mention of the fact that people don’t normally ‘grow’ on her but Chris did just that and it seems that the couple make a great match.

Love Island: When is Harley Brash’s birthday?

The blonde bombshell celebrates her birthday on October 8th and was born in 1998.

That makes model and brand ambassador, Harley, a Libra in the astrology world.

Her Love Island partner, Chris, is 28 years old and comes from Leicester – so at least they won’t have the issue of making long-distance work!

Chris celebrates his birthday on January 29th 1991 making him an Aquarius. And it turns out that Aquarians and Libras are compatible so who knows what could be on the cards for this Love Island couple?

Harley Brash on Instagram

Although Harley mentioned her day job in estate agency on Love Island, she might not stick to it forever as a career in reality TV could definitely be her thing.

After her stint on the ITV dating show, Harley now has around 150,000 Instagram followers.

You can join the rest of her fans by following her, too – @harley_brash.

Harley can often be seen posting a variety of modelling shots to Insta, as well as pics of her eating out, travelling and having an all-round luxury lifestyle.

WATCH THE LOVE ISLAND FINAL ON MONDAY, JULY 29TH AT 9 PM ON ITV 2

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE