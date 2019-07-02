Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Things finally got juicy during week 4 of Love Island 2019.

The ITV show had a huge shuffle as twelve newcomers joined the dating competition during a Casa Amor shakeup.

Love Island’s famous words of “I’ve got a text!” fuel more angst than ever imagined this year. Viewers are waiting on tenterhooks at the end of each episode as more developments emerge.

The dating show is renowned for airing explosive arguments and dramatic fallouts and there’s certainly a lot more of that in store during series 5.

At the centre of the Casa Amor shenanigans is newcomer Joanna Chimonides. So, how old is Joanna from Love Island series 5? Here’s everything you need to know!

How old is Joanna on Love Island?

The topic of Joanna’s age has come to light during the fourth week of Love Island. Series 5 OG Michael Griffiths set his sights on Joanna and mentioned that she seems more mature than his beau, Amber Gill.

Joanna is 22 years old and celebrates her birthday in October. This makes her just one year older than Michael’s now-previous partner, Amber.

The newcomer to Love Island works as a recruitment consultant and used to date Leicester City footballer Ben Chilwell.

It’s clear from her Instagram that Joanna has a sister named Steph and she also attended Leicester University, graduating in 2018.

Joanna Chimonides on Instagram

Stunning brunette Joanna has over 60,000 followers on Instagram. (@joannachimonides)

Joanna is managed by Webbe Industries which is described as a ‘Family-run talent management agency based in Essex’ and owned by Simon Webbe of boyband Blue. Webbe Industries also represents ex-Islander Jack Fowler and two TOWIE boys Tom McDonnell and Harry Lee.

It looks like Joanna is well-established in Essex as she’s also followed by TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou.

Love Island: Joanna Chimonides and Michael Griffiths

Michael and Joanna were at the centre of all the agg after she admitted she liked him during the Casa Amor episodes.

Going into the villa Joanna had said that she had her eye on Anton Danyluk but it turns out that Michael’s stolen her heart.

Episode 26 saw Michael have to make the difficult decision of coupling up with Joanna over his then-partner, Amber Gill.

Michael’s choice of Joanna over Amber was due to the fact that he felt a lot more ‘like himself’ since Joanna’s arrival.

Let’s see whether these two will make it to the end!

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAY ON ITV2 FROM JUNE 3RD AT 9 PM.