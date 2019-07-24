Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Many of the Love Islanders of 2019, being models and social media influencers, have an array of followers that copy their style already.

Both Molly Mae Hague and Maura Higgins model all sorts of brands on their Instagram accounts. Later in the series, India Reynolds joined the villa and viewers want a piece from her wardrobe, too.

Her all-white outfit choice isn’t for the faint-hearted. During episode 51 she paired a sheer and lace bralette with high-waisted trousers and topped off the look with some silver hoops.

Some Twitter users even suggested that Jordan’s head turned from longtime partner Anna to India purely based on her bralette.

Whatever the case may be, here’s where to buy India’s white top from episode 51!

Love Island: Where is India’s white top from?

India opted for a top that left little to the imagination during episode 51 of Love Island.

India’s white lace top comes from Victoria’s Secret but it looks as though the item, as well as any others in a similar style, are sold out.

Victoria’s Secret has a range of high-neck bras in a variety of colours but many are now gone or in the sale.

Can I get something similar to India’s white lace top?

Unfortunately, India’s exact top is sold out from Victoria’s Secret and there aren’t tonnes of other retailers providing the same thing.

The bra worn by India could have been a limited edition item.

If you head over to ASOS you can bag yourself a high neck bra, however, it seems that there’s not a lot going in a way of high neck white lace bras.

What did people think of India’s top on Love Island episode 51?

India’s look certainly turned heads during the episode of love island – on and off-screen.

Jordan Hames took a liking to India out of the blue while she was sporting the lingerie and his partner, Anna Vakili, mentioned why that could’ve been.

Anna said: “Just because she’s wearing a netted booby thing” while observing Jordan’s behaviour in the villa.

Twitter users also had something to say with many loving the look: “That top that India has is cute af”.

While others were quick to state their horror at her outfit choice: “India’s see-through top is a biiiiiiiiitt much” and “Holy moly can u actually get more of a boobie top than what India is wearing jeez!!”.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND SEASON 5 EVERY NIGHT AT 9 PM (EXCEPT SATURDAYS) ON ITV 2.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE