Love Island is back in 2020 with a brand new Winter series! The first-ever season set in Cape Town, South Africa, kicked off from January 12th on ITV.

Airing at 9 pm each day besides Saturdays, Winter Love Island is officially a-go.

Viewers were acquainted with the cast during episode 1 which saw Leanne Amaning enter the villa. The 22-year-old Londoner had fans of the show wondering if she was wearing a weave.

Let’s take a look at whether Love Island 2020 star Leanne is wearing a wig…

Love Island: Is Leanne wearing a wig?

Although we can’t confirm that Leanne is definitely wearing a wig, from the looks of social media, she is.

Many viewers of the show have written comments and statuses insinuating that Leanne is wearing a wig.

One wrote: “I can’t stop looking at Leanne’s wig .. it’s so bad.”

Leanne also posts photos to Instagram with a variety of different hairstyles and colours which could suggest that she’s wearing wigs. See more of her looks on Insta under the handle @leanneamaning where she has around 56,000 followers.

Who’s loving Leanne’s hair?

Customer Service advisor Leanne is incredibly stunning and reps almost 60,000 followers on Instagram in January 2020.

Although she’s admitted to having her guard up in the first two episodes of the show, Leanne is certainly someone in with a chance of winning the 2020 series.

Many Love Island fans took to Twitter during the show and said: “Leanne’s wig is immaculate honeyyyy. Secured. Let her bag be as secured.”

However, others disagreed that Leanne’s hair was on point and said: “That wig aint it, them closure wigs just dont look right. But she’s gorgeous nevertheless.”

Another said: “Leanne is soooooooo peng I’m just so p***ed she came in there with that wig.”

