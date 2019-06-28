Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Love Island fans have braced themselves for the whirlwind that is the Casa Amor episodes.

From Thursday, June 27th, 12 new villa contestants will be teased into the show as others depart the villa to make way.

The batch of beauties includes social media influencers, sportsmen and women and, of course, lots and lots of models.

Jourdan Riane is one of the six new girls, and she comes equipped with the biggest online profile to ever wash up on the shores of the Love Island villa. She already has nearly 300,000 followers on Instagram!

Here’s a full bio of the stunning model including height, weight, Instagram, family and more.

Who is Jourdan Riane?

Jourdan is a 24-year-old model from England.

She is big on YouTube and Instagram and was already followed by former Islanders Kaz Crossley and Wes Nelson before joining the ITV2 show.

Jourdan vlogs on everything style, make-up, fashion and travel while stock is quickly rising in the world of modelling.

What is her ethnicity?

Jourdan was born in England although she has a dual heritage background.

Her mum is from Jamaican while her father is St. Lucian and Indian.

The 24-year-old was born on March 18th, 1995, which makes her a Pisces.

Jourdan Riane: Modelling bio

Height: 5 ft4 (163cm)

Bust: 30D

Waist: 24″

Hip: 34″

Dress: 6 UK

Tattoos: Three

Jourdan also has a very minor IMDB profile with one credit as ‘Amani’s girlfriend’ in short 2019 film Amani.

Jourdan’s famous ex!

England international footballer and Leicester City star Ben Chilwell is Jourdan ex’s girlfriend, with the pair splitting up just over 12 months ago according to reports.

A source told The Sun: “Ben has been left furious by her going on the show even though he dumped her at the end of last summer because he wanted to be single.

They had stayed good friends until when she told him she was going on Love Island. She thought Ben was partying too much and he thought she was the right person at the wrong time.”

Jourdan on Instagram!

You can follow Jourdan on Instagram under @jourdanriane, where she has over 500 posts and starts her Island journey with 288,000 followers – which is already more than evicted housemate Elma Pazar!

Jourd is also on Twitter @jourdanriane and on Snapchat @jjriane.

Who is Jourdan going to couple up with?

It’s safe to say that a lot of heads could be turning as Jourdan arrives.

We can already see Anton Danyluk chasing after her like a puppy dog while Danny Williams and Jordan Hames haven’t been in relationships for long.

If she’s looking for a connection over modelling then both Danny and Jordan tick those boxes.

Jordan and Jourdan kind of has a ring to it… is a new Love Island power couple and superstar model duo about to form?

Love Island will air on Thursday, June 27th, where the batch of 12 Bombshells will be teased onto the show.

The Casa Amor drama is expected to air over Friday (28th) and Sunday (30th).

Each new Love Island episode airs Sunday-Friday on ITV2 at 9 pm while you can catch up with all of the action via the ITVHub.