Love Island is back on ITV2 hotting up the freezing UK winter months. Thankfully, the Winter series kicked off from Sunday, January 12th and brought with it some sauce!

The Cape Town villa is brimming with good-looking twenty-somethings for another series and they’re all mingling away nicely.

There are often winning style moments as well as serious fashion faux pas on Love Island. And it looks like series 6 is no different. So, what’s the deal with Love Islander Luke T’s sunglasses?

Love Island: Luke T’s sunglasses

Love Island episode 17 saw the Islanders take part in a sex position game as well as seeing Winter series favourite Nas have his first proper smooch!

But enough with all that boring stuff, the main attraction of the episode was the glasses Luke T was wearing, obviously!

Luke T and Siannise could be a match made in heaven purely based on their sunglasses game – let’s just say they’re both pretty stylish.

Viewers took to Twitter to point out Luke’s daring look for episode 17: “Luke T wearing Anastacia’s glasses there.”

Another said: “luke t’s glasses that’s a LOOK.”

Wth are those glasses lukes wearing #LoveIsland — Shauna💕 (@shaunzbrooks) January 30, 2020

Where are Luke’s sunnies from?

Although it’s unconfirmed exactly where Luke T’s sunglasses were from, you can bag yourself an almost identical pair from ASOS.

The sunnies are from ASOS DESIGN and are described as “rectangle rimless sunglass with red lenses”, the pair will set you back just £10.

If you’re more into a rounded pair of glasses rather than square, then River Island have a red-tinted pair available to purchase online for just £12.

