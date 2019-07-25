Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Fans of Love Island were shocked when Maura Higgins appeared to beg Curtis Pritchard for sex in a seriously awkward bedroom scene.

Episode 53 opened with the gang heading off to bed follow the eviction of Anna Vakili, Jordan Hames, Harley Brash and Chris Taylor from the ITV show.

Here, Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan grabbed one other for a snog while Maura and Curtis appeared to follow the suit. In fact, Maura wanted to top trump their nearby bed rivals and appeared to straddle on top of her Majorca bae.

Put the children to bed and prepare your ears for some straight-up smut. Here’s how the incident unfolded and what Maura said about Curtis’s bedroom antics.

What happened in the Love Island bedroom?

You could visibly see Maura – thanks to that awful swirl tattoo of stars on her back – attempt to lean on top of Curtis while they lay in bed on Thursday nights episode (July 25th).

However, it appeared that the young and spunky couple had time hopped straight to marriage as Curtis turned down his lover’s sexual advancements.

Here, Curtis told Maura:

Tonight is not the night. I’m tired.

Maura looked angered and snatched back saying “it’s never the night” seemingly hinting that they haven’t had sex before like previously reported in the tabloid newspapers.

Which means they also didn’t have sex while in the Hideaway earlier in the series.

The awkward viewers, where audiences felt grossly involved in the scene, finished with Curtis saying that he was “tired”.

Curtis: “Maura, I do want to have sex with you but I also want to be the one to watch everybody sleep at night so they feel safe” #loveisland pic.twitter.com/iuyLcahwBl — Hollie. (@HollieAS) July 25, 2019

Someone give that woman an orgasm!

It was the morning after for Maura – but not in the way she would have hoped!

No, the Irish 28-year-old wasn’t carrying her heels and doing the walk of the shame to the kitchen but sat in a huddle by the pool fuming to her pals.

She told Molly-Mae: “I had zero action las night, I mean zero. I keep trying, I know there are only a few days left but I’m actually losing patience cus’ I’m a horny devil.”

The conversation concluded as Maura appeared to drop the o word. Although her statement was bleeped due to swear words, it appeared that she said “orgasm”.

Maura said:

In the morning he was like, alright Maura do you want a coffee… maybe a f**king “orgasm.

Twitter reacts to Maura and Curtis

Fortunately, the pair kissed and made up as Curtis explained that he was simply tired from the Baby Challenge.

The enjoyed a romantic date, where Maura once again made her sexual intentions clear for when they leave the villa.

Nonetheless, some viewers on Twitter were quick to jump on Maura’s words, accusing her of pressurising Curtis into sex.

Sorry but Maura shouldn’t be getting pissy and pressuring Curtis into having sex. What if this was the other way around? Curtis would be getting blasted left right and center. Sorry but if someone doesn’t want to or isn’t ready. NO MEANS NO! #LoveIsland — Katieeee (@katie_gilbb) July 25, 2019

Have an opinion on the topic? COMMENT below!