Maura Higgins could be dubbed the life and soul of Love Island 2019. The second she set foot in the villa Maura bought with her an energy that couldn’t be matched.

The 28-year-old hails from County Longford in Ireland. And although she’s probably none the wiser, Maura has enlightened the whole of the UK public on what ‘fanny flutters’ are and keeps us entertained every episode.

Maura’s Instagram has given viewers of Love Island a glimpse into her personal life and goes back a good seven years.

So, did Love Island’s Maura have a lip piercing? Here’s everything you need to know!

Love Island: Maura’s lip piercing

From Maura’s Instagram, it definitely looks as though she used to have a lip piercing.

Today she seems to still have a piercing mark so we’d estimate it was only a few years ago that she would’ve been wearing it.

Maura’s Insta goes all the way back to 2012 so it’s obvious that she’d look like a very different version of herself seven years ago.

And, we’ll give it to her. Those upper lip piercings were all the rage at one point…

Does Maura still wear her lip piercing?

No. We have seen Maura wear a lip piercing since she’s been in the Love Island villa in 2019.

Scouring her Insta page it’s hard to find any photo of the Irish beauty where she’s wearing her lip piercing so we’d say it’s been a very long time since she has.

Today Maura looks to be opting more for a plumped pout and relatively natural-looking makeup.

Love Island: What other piercings does Maura have?

Previously she had her lip pierced, of course. And as well as that, Maura’s also got her belly-button done.

Like many girls, Maura has her ears pierced and has often been spotted wearing earrings during the evenings in the Love Island villa.

Showing off her toned tum, Maura has taken to Insta to show off her belly-button piercing however in more recent photos and in the villa, it looks like she’s taken it out.

