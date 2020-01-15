Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Cue the catchphrases about to take off in 2020. We’ve had “it is what it is” and “loyal” and now a brand new series of Love Island is here and it’s bound to bring some interesting vocab with it.

There are a whole host of new Islanders on the show in 2020 as well as a spangly new presenter, too.

Not only that, but the Winter series takes place in Cape Town, South Africa. Catch the show at 9 pm every day except Saturdays on ITV2.

The sixth series of the show has got off to a cracking start as bombshells have entered on days two and four. Waltzing into the villa alongside fellow newcomer Connagh Howard is Finley Tapp.

Meet Finley Tapp

Oozing confidence right from the get-go is newcomer to Love Island on January 16th, Finley Tapp.

Finley hails from Milton Keynes and is 20 years old.

Speaking to ITV, Finley said: “I’d say I’m 9 out of 10, I’m backing myself! My eyes are my best feature.”

Finley’s job

As well as working as a recruitment consultant, Finley is also a footballer. He plays football for Oxford City as a defender.

Find Finley on Instagram @finn_tapp. He has over 4,100 followers as of January 15th and a relatively low amount of posts. Finley clearly works on his physique and enjoys a classic topless shot or two for the gram.

What is his type?

Speaking to ITV, Finley described his ideal girl as: “A girl who is fun and outgoing and someone who can make me laugh. I don’t have a type looks-wise but obviously you want that initial attraction.”

He also cited Maya Jama as someone he “really fancies”.

Well, Finley might not be in with a chance of meeting Stormzy’s ex but there is a tonne of gorgeous girls looking for love in the Winter Love Island villa!

