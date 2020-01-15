Cue the catchphrases about to take off in 2020. We’ve had “it is what it is” and “loyal” and now a brand new series of Love Island is here and it’s bound to bring some interesting vocab with it.

There are a whole host of new Islanders on the show in 2020 as well as a spangly new presenter, too.

Not only that, but the Winter series takes place in Cape Town, South Africa. Catch the show at 9 pm every day except Saturdays on ITV2.

The sixth series of the show has got off to a cracking start as bombshells have entered on days two and four. Waltzing into the villa alongside fellow newcomer Connagh Howard is Finley Tapp.

Finley Tapp

Love Island: SR6 on ITV2
Pictured: Finley Tapp.

Meet Finley Tapp

Oozing confidence right from the get-go is newcomer to Love Island on January 16th, Finley Tapp.

Finley hails from Milton Keynes and is 20 years old.

Speaking to ITV, Finley said: “I’d say I’m 9 out of 10, I’m backing myself! My eyes are my best feature.”

Finley’s job

As well as working as a recruitment consultant, Finley is also a footballer. He plays football for Oxford City as a defender.

Find Finley on Instagram @finn_tapp. He has over 4,100 followers as of January 15th and a relatively low amount of posts. Finley clearly works on his physique and enjoys a classic topless shot or two for the gram.

What is his type?

Speaking to ITV, Finley described his ideal girl as: “A girl who is fun and outgoing and someone who can make me laugh. I don’t have a type looks-wise but obviously you want that initial attraction.”

He also cited Maya Jama as someone he “really fancies”.

Well, Finley might not be in with a chance of meeting Stormzy’s ex but there is a tonne of gorgeous girls looking for love in the Winter Love Island villa!

