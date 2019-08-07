Love Island: Meet Greg O'Shea’s ex girlfriend - maybe Amber isn’t his type!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Amber Gill had a seriously tough time of it during her journey on Love Island series 5.

The stunning Geordie experienced what no Love Islander ever wants to when she arrived back from Casa Amor to see her partner, Michael Griffiths, with another girl.

The Michael and Amber saga continued for a few days until Greg O’Shea joined the cast.

The devilishly handsome Irishman entered the villa and swept Amber Gill off of her feet. Finally, the UK public could relax that Amber had the potential of being happy again.

Greg and Amber haven’t yet made things official since leaving the Love Island villa but they are ‘exclusively dating’. A quick scroll through his Instagram and there’s his ex-girlfriend. So, who is Greg’s ex?

Is Amber Greg’s ‘type on paper’?

Twenty-four-year-old Greg quickly became something of a hero when he entered Love Island 2019.

While stunning Amber unfairly had her heart broken and was messed around for weeks, Greg came in and turned that frown upside down.

Today Greg and Amber are now ‘exclusively dating’ since winning the show, but if his ex-girlfriend is anything to go by, Amber seems far from his usual type.

Looks-wise the girls are completely different. And of, course we wouldn’t know Greg’s ex personality-wise but she looks to have shied away from any publicity.

The only thing the women could have in common is that they both worked in beauty, and that’s pretty much clutching at straws…

Meet Greg O’Sheas’ ex-girlfriend

A quick look at Greg’s Instagram page and he hasn’t taken down the old photos of himself and his ex from 2017.

The Irish Mirror reported that Greg had planned on marrying his ex-girlfriend but things didn’t work out.

Greg’s ex is Sophie Haugh. According to The Sun, she’s deactivated all of her social media accounts.

Like Greg, Sophie comes from Ireland. She works in County Dublin as a Consulting Analyst at Accenture.

Previous to her current role, Greg’s ex worked as an Occupational Therapist and a Benefit Sales Consultant according to her LinkedIn profile.

Love Island: Will Greg and Amber last?

From what we can gather about Greg, he’s a kind-natured lad who genuinely wanted to settle down with his ex.

This could seem like a bit of a bold move for a 24-year-old but perhaps Greg is a family man at heart. After all, he did write out a poem during the show’s final episode. That screams ‘I’m serious’, doesn’t it?

Greg and Amber have said that they are ‘exclusively dating’ however they’re not yet officially together.

It looks as though the pair aren’t putting any pressure on things with Amber saying: “Things are going well naturally” on Loose Women on August 6th.

CATCH UP WITH LOVE ISLAND ON THE ITV HUB.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE