It’s all kicking off on the first-ever series of Winter Love Island in 2020. The brand new season comes with a brand new location in sunny Cape Town, South Africa.

And just as things looked to be turning a bit fairytale-esq, with couples getting a slightly too couple-y, the producers decided to give us a big plot twist.

Spicing things up on Monday, February 3rd were 12 newbies to Love Island entering as part of the Casa Amor episodes. Let’s meet Jamie – Love Island’s Casa Amor newbie!

Love Island: Jamie enters Casa Amor

Things really started getting going in episode 20 of Love Island when the boys were told to move to Casa Amor and met six new stunning girls.

Of the six newbies was brunette beauty, Jamie McCann. She’s a 24-year-old eyelash technician who hails from North Ayrshire.

Speaking to ITV, Jamie described herself as “Loving, bubbly and dramatic. And more of a relationship girl.”

She was in a relationship for a whopping six years until 2019!

Meet Jamie on Instagram

Jamie has around 11,000 followers on Instagram. You can find her under the handle @jamielouux.

From looking at her account, the 24-year-old is clearly a go-getter. A 2019 graduation post of Jamie’s is captioned: “working and running my own business whilst at uni but my angels have kept me sane.”

She obviously likes the finer things in life as she posts photos of Louboutin heels, Saint Laurent handbags and BMW cars.

Will Jamie last on Love Island?

During her introduction in episode 20, Jamie said: “I cannot date someone that’s like a wet wipe. When the lights go off there needs to be something there that’s like ‘oh yes’. I’m going to pick the boy that I want and hopefully fall in love.”

By the looks of things in episode 21, Jamie didn’t hit it off with anyone in particular although she expressed that she fancied Callum, Finn and Nas. The Casa Amor arrivals that seem to have made moves are Natalia and Molly. Other than that, Eva and Nas had some chemistry.

