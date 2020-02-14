Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Love Island 2020 is in full swing in February. The couples are getting more serious and soppy as the episodes go on and Friday, February 14th brought with it a very romantic episode – it was Valentine’s Day, after all!

The female Islanders have been bringing out look after look on the ITV show. But we can’t forget about the guys – they’ve been serving some style over series 6, too.

Let’s take a look at the Love Island men’s clothes of 2020 and where to buy them.

Love Island men’s clothes 2020: Mike’s geo print co-ord

I Saw It First is the official clothing partner of Love Island series 6.

And they don’t just do women’s clothing, any men who are fans of the Love Island lads’ style can head over to I Saw It First to bag some new garms, too.

If you loved Mike’s matchy-matchy co-ord from the series then you can get the exact same outfit online for £30.

The shirt has been reduced to £17.50 while the swim shorts are £12.50.

What about the men’s Love Island hats?

The majority of the caps seen paraded around the Love Island come from Rewired Clothing.

Rewired make baseball caps as well as trucker caps and beanies. However, the bucket hats sported by the Islanders don’t come from Rewired.

Bag yourself a bucket hat just like Mike or Luke T’s from ASOS or The North Face online.

Get Luke M’s yellow shirt

There have been many a shirt worn on this series of Love Island.

From Luke T’s floral number to Finn’s classic white shirt, to Callum’s out-there zebra print shirt, we’ve seen them all.

You can buy the exact same shirt as Luke M from I Saw It First for £15. The shirt also comes in lime, pink, blue, navy and orange.

