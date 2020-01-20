Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Love Island is back in 2020 with two brand new series. Series 6 of the ITV show, set in South Africa, kicked off from Sunday, January 12th at 9 pm.

Each day except Saturdays, the dating show is set to air giving us all the juiciness from the Cape Town villa. The 2020 series, of course, has a brand new batch of Islanders who are all competing for a £50,000 prize.

Mike Boateng is one of the original Winter Love Island contestants. So, why is everyone talking about Mike’s Durag?

Who is Mike Boateng?

Original Winter Love Islander Mike Boateng is a 24-year-old ex-police officer from London.

The reality TV star is on Instagram as @michaelboateng01 with 155,000 followers.

From a quick glance at social media, it looks like Mike’s Durag has caught the attention of Love Island viewers. Some are happy while others are less than impressed!

Mike melts fans’ hearts

Of all the Winter Love Island contestants, Mike and Leanne really hit it off from the get-go.

And by the looks of things, their romance is very much adored by fans of the show. And when Mike gave Leanne his Durag to wear instead of her wig cap, Twitter went into a frenzy.

Viewers took to Twitter in force and said: “Mike in his Durag and Leanne in her wig cap is what was needed on this show.”

“Mike with his Durag and Leanne with her wig cap. A true black love story.”

“Anyone else clock mike gave Leanne his durag to sleep in? No more wig cap.”

Other viewers hate Mike’s Durag

Although some people thought Mike’s sharing was adorable, others have had enough of seeing him wear his Durag just a few days into the show.

One Twitter user wrote: “Mike needs to give the durag a rest.”

While another said: “Why’s Mike even wearing a Durag he’s got a high top ??!!”

Another wrote: “Someone tell mike to take off the durag.”

A Durag is described as “A scarf typically worn to accelerate the development of waves, braids or dreadlocks in the hair. Durags are also sometimes worn as a fashion statement.”

It looks like the beef viewers have with Mike wearing a Durag is due to the fact he sports a

