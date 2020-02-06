Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Love Island 2020 is about to hit an all-time high of entertainment on Thursday, February 6th as the lads are set to return from Casa Amor.

The Winter series kicked off from January 12th and airs each day – besides Saturdays – at 9 pm on ITV2.

There’s nothing like a bit of gossip to help us get to know the newbies on the show. And by the looks of things, it’s all coming out the woodwork, now.

So, who is Molly’s ex? Was he really an Islander in 2018?

Love Island: Molly Smith’s ex

Molly joined the show in February 2020 and immediately took a liking to coupled-up Machester lad Callum Jones.

She was quick to decide which Islander she was into and, with help from Natalia Zoppa, has made it known that she’s into Callum.

Any remotely famous exes are sure to crop up when new Islanders appear on Love Island. According to a social media post retweeted on February 6th 2020, Molly dated former Islander Jordan Adefeyisan.

It seems that Molly may have moved on from Jordan pretty swiftly as, according to The Sun, he took to Insta to let his followers know that he’s still “dealing” with the fact his ex is on the show: “I’ll say it again. Please do not contact me regarding Molly. I’m dealing with it in my own way. I’ve got great people around me.”

Knew she was a stuck up bitch from the start🤣 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/nfpSYZLuaE — hailey-grace d 🦋 (@hailey22750968) February 6, 2020

Who is Jordan Adefeyisan?

Jordan Adefeyisan, 24, was a contestant on Love Island 2018 – the same series that brought us ‘loyal’ Gee Steel.

He’s signed to the same modelling agency as Molly, J’Adore Models, and is also based in Manchester, UK.

Jordan has over 130,000 followers on Instagram, follow him under the handle @jordanadefay.

