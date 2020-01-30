Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Winter Love Island airs for the first time ever in 2020. Rather than the sunny skies of Spain, the villa is located in Cape Town, South Africa for series 6.

Kicking off from Sunday, January 12th on its usual home of ITV2, a brand new load of stunning Islanders have swept across our screens.

OG’s have been kicked out, while newcomers have well and truly spiced things up. Demi Jones was a newcomer to the show later on and by the looks of things, she may have found love with a fan favourite!

There are moments in each season which really make it and it looks like Nas and Demi gave us one during episode 16.

Love Island: Nas and Demi

Nas Majeed was looking pretty lonely during his time on Winter Love Island.

Viewers of the show joked that rather than being on a dating show, Nas was just chilling on an all-inclusive holiday.

This was all until Demi Jones strutted her stuff into the villa, fiery hair and all, on day 16.

SURELY NOT: Was Luke T on Bake Off? Love Island fans adamant Luke is the baker’s “double!”

Did they kiss?

It didn’t take too long for Nas and Demi to hit it off. And after a quick pep talk with his Love Island bestie Sophie Piper, Nas was ready to flirt his socks off and bag himself a girl in episode 15.

Episode 16 (January 29th) saw Nas and Demi in a couple and then the all-important moment everyone had been waiting for finally came about on January 30th.

Nas and Demi were having a private chat towards the end of the episode which drove Twitter to insanity: “A babe is telling you she’s a very tactile person and touching your thigh and you are smiling in her face. NAS!!!! KISS HERRRRR”

One Twitter user wrote: “Demi hinting 56 million times that she wanted Nas to kiss.”

Another said: ‘NAS has no game… girl has given him a million signs and the shaking face hold kiss came so late… at least he did it, I guess.”

FAN FAVE: Love Island 2020: Nas Majeed’s ethnicity and family background explored

the entire uk when nas and demi kissed #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/aPtDvllwez — love island tweets (@viIIatweets) January 30, 2020

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY WEEKNIGHT AND SUNDAY FROM JANUARY 12TH 2020

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK