Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

A long-awaited dose of sunshine is officially here as Winter Love Island kicked off from Sunday, January 12th!

The ITV show is now hosted by TV presenter Laura Whitmore and boasts a fancy new location in Cape Town, South Africa.

As well as a new presenter and location, the new series brings with it a whole bunch of ridiculously good-looking singletons, of course.

There are a lot of factors to take into consideration when working out their ‘type-on-paper’. And by the looks of things, height is one of them!

So, let’s take a look at Love Island 2020 contestant Nas. What is his height?

Who is Nas?

Nas Majeed is one of the original lads to set foot in the villa for Winter Love Island 2020.

The 23-year-old hails from London and is a sports science graduate as well as being a builder.

Nas describes himself as “funny, cheeky and charismatic”. However, on entering the villa not one of the girls stepped forward for him. Nas chose to couple up with Siannise Fudge.

NO WAY: Love Island: Shaughna’s footballer ex has fans guessing on Twitter!

Love Island: Nas’ height

Nas’ exact height hasn’t been revealed but it’s certainly become a hot topic since he entered the villa in Cape Town.

According to Capital FM, Nas is 5 ft 7. And although that really isn’t that short, it’s clearly a negative factor for the female contestants.

These sly digs about Nas' height aren't nice tbh. #LoveIsland. — Dan (@danichese) January 13, 2020

Nas and Siannise

Nas chose to couple up with Bristolian Siannise during episode 1 of the season.

It seemed that Nas had it all but there was one factor in particular that put Siannise off of him.

Viewers of the show could see quite clearly that Nas had been automatically friend-zoned by pretty much all the girls.

One Twitter user wrote: “Nas is the definition that you can have a nice personality but the height is a make it or break it.”

OMG: Where is Love Island Aftersun filmed 2020? What’s changed for series 6?

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY WEEKNIGHT AND SUNDAY FROM JANUARY 13TH 2020

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK