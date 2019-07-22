Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The challenges on Love Island often reveal cracks within relationships and solidify others. But episode 50’s challenge – the headline challenge – created seismic waves within the villa.

Everyone was affected by what had been said about them while on the show, even the nation’s favourite Ovie Soko!

His net worth has been a topic of interest since the international basketball player walked into the Love Island villa. It’s no secret that he’s probably raking in the cash.

Ovie opened up about his net worth during the episode and proved that he could just be the realest that Love Island has ever seen.

Love Island: What’s Ovie’s net worth?

Ovie started out playing basketball in France before moving onto Greece and later Spain.

The Love Island heartthrob has played for Spain since 2017 and has gone up against Real Madrid and Barcelona in his time.

Ovie’s salary from basketball alone is said to be in the region of £100,000-£200,000 – plus a healthy size more once you add on his modelling and Instagram income and sponsored athlete deals.

What happened during the challenge in episode 50?

In true Love Island style, the headline challenge was sure to come about at some point.

Horrific headlines from The Daily Star and more were read out by the Islanders and whoever the said headline was about got a drink thrown in their face – very classy!

It was clear that many of the headlines touched a nerve for some of the contestants and poor Ovie was one of them.

Harley read out a plaque that read: “Love Island fans accuse India of only liking Ovie to win the £50k cash prize”.

Ovie’s reaction to the headline challenge

Ovie was clearly upset by what was revealed during the challenge While getting ready for the evening he said to the boys: “Cos I’m an athlete women have come after me for my money”. He added:

To have money bruv, it’s lonely as f***.

Later he sat down for a chat with Amber. The 6ft 7 athlete said: “Today’s challenge threw me out. It triggered something for me, its a lot deeper than people would realise.”

Ovie continued: “As a basketball player, 90 per cent of the things I wouldn’t change about my job for the world. But the only thing I would change is just the fact that people use you a lot”.

He added that in the basketball industry you’re seen as “discardable” saying: “They’ll use you then they’ll throw you away”.

Why was Ovie “triggered” by the challenge in episode 50?

Ovie said the same feeling “sort of trickles into your love life”.

He said: “From the outside, a lot of people would be like ‘why are you single?’ and that’s probably 75% of the reason why I am single.”

Amber pitched in saying that Ovie should be able to filter the good from the bad in people: “You could detect though, you could detect good vibes from bad vibes. From my point of view, she seems like a nice girl.”

Ovie’s partner on the show, India, spoke of the incident in private: “I’m more upset for Ovie. I like him, the last thing I want to do now is have some stupid game.”

“It’s horrible feeling like someone you care about is upset. Like it made me realise even more how much I like him”.

