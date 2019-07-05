Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Love Island 2019 star Ovie Soko is quickly becoming an ITV fan favourite after entering season 5 as a Bombshell contestant in the Casa Amor episodes.

The 6ft 7 professional basketball player is currently coupled up with Anna Vakili, although he faces competition from her former partner on the show, Jordan Hames.

Fans hope that Anna sticks with Ovie, however, due to his supportive ways throughout the whole Michael and Amber saga. That, and he’s pretty damn rich.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ovie’s professional basketball salary and his true net worth.

Who is Okie Soko?

Ovie is a professional basketball player from England, although he currently lives in Spain playing pro-Bball for Murcia.

The 28-year-old learnt his trade in the USA, playing basketball at the University of Alabama. Following graduation, he was almost drafted for the 2014 NBA season but narrowly missed out.

While Ovie may have never been LeBron James rich, drafting into the NBA would have earned him some serious dollar. The average player wage in the NBA ranges from £1-5 million per year.

To be fair, if Ovie made the NBA cut, there’s no way he would have ended up on Love Island!

Ovie Soko: Salary

Having narrowly missed out on the glamorous world of American basketball, Ovie moved to France to play the sport he loves. He then moved onto Greece before winding up in Spain, where he has played in the country’s top division since 2017.

The 6ft 7 giant has faced the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona and was named in the European Basketball Champions League Star Lineup in 2017.

It’s believed that his direct salary from basketball alone is in the region of £100,000 – if not more.

However, this is before sponsorship deals, modelling (which Ovie does on Instagram), fees for playing for Great Britain and now, Love Island fame.

Spain is one of the top-paying Europeans leagues with Real Madrid star Sergio Llull earning in the region of £1.5 million per year.

Follow the Love Island star on Instagram!

Okie is the first Love Island star to walk into the villa already Instagram verified as a celebrity, boasting that ice-cool blue tick.

You can follow him under @oviesoko, where started his Love Island journey with 5,000 followers (already on 150,000 and rising).

Okie mixes in a little bit of modelling alongside his basketball, boasting a fully-tatted upper body when the sweaty Bball vest slides off.

