During Love Island 2019 we saw the infamous Casa Amor episodes take place with some Islanders made up and others heartbroken. But one good thing to come out of the controversial episodes was absolute hero Ovie Soko.

He may have been a latecomer to the show, but Ovie quite literally saved the game by bringing viewers some serious entertainment on the ITV show. A quick glance at Twitter and anyone would think that Ovie’s become the nation’s sweetheart.

He’s fashioned some very intriguing looks during series 5 of Love Island and we know that everyone wants a piece of the action when it comes to Ovie’s hats…

Ovie’s hats on Love Island 2019

When basketball player Ovie Soko joined the Love Island cast in 2019 he mentioned that he really likes hats. Little did we know that he genuinely adores his headwear and will rep a hat whenever he can.

Series 5 of the show has seen Ovie model a variety of hats for viewers leading to what could be a hat craze of 2019. He’s so serious about his hats that he even pops them in the freezer to cool his head.

Now, we’ve never known anyone to care so much about their hat collection but we can see some fashion deals coming off the back of his Love Island appearance, that’s for sure.

Buy Ovie’s bucket hat

Keeping it original, Ovie opted to bring his beige bucket hat to the Love Island villa.

You can’t really go wrong with a simple bucket hat and they’re pretty easy to come by, too.

Get yours online and match Ovie’s style for around £20-£30.

How to get Ovie’s safari hat look

Ovie managed to get his safari hat involved during a dress-up challenge on Love Island series 5.

The 6 ft 7 athlete decided to stride out looking like a sexy explorer during episode 33. He paired camo shorts and a matching jacket with some shades and the all-important hat, of course.

The other Love Island boys went full-on dressing up as sailors, butlers and god knows what else. But Ovie decided to keeps things classy.

You can get a safari hat just like his online from John Lewis for £18. Alternatively, this ‘Big Brim Packable Boonie Hat’ in ‘Fossil’ from Dorfman Pacific Hats is £25.

Dress up in Ovie’s smart style hats

Ovie has pretty much won the show style-wise in 2019 with many asking for details on the basketball professional’s wardrobe.

If you loved Ovie’s look from his date during episode 53 then head over to Jaxon & James to buy their ‘Gambler hat’ in ‘natural’ for around £30.

Ovie also donned a plain black cap as part of his evening wear on the show which you can bag for £25 from Rewired Clothing.

