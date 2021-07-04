Love Island: We found Rachel Finni on Instagram - get to know the 2021 bombshell!











As a female Love Island contestant, the surprise announcement of a newcomer combined with the words “Hi boys” is enough to make you feel queasy. Jaws dropped as newbie Rachel Finni entered the villa, so let’s find out more about the Love Island 2021 cast member.

In a shock twist during Love Island season 7 episode 5, Rachel Finni was added to the show! Given the choice of Brad or Chuggs, Rachel has just 24 hours to decide who’s the best match for her. The boy not chosen will be dumped from the island, so she’s had to make savage moves from the get-go!

Screenshot: Rachel Finni Love Island – ITV Press

Who is Rachel Finni?

Rachel Finni is a 29-year-old luxury travel specialist who hails from London.

As per the Love Islander’s LinkedIn, she worked as a sales coordinator for around seven years before becoming a senior coordinator at The Leading Hotels of the World in 2020.

She describes herself as “very independent, caring, spontaneous and creative“.

Love Island: What is Booby Buckets? See Chuggs’ bucket hats business

Why is Rachel joining Love Island 2021?

While many people join the cast of Love Island looking for a summer of fun, Rachel has said that she’s looking for marriage material!

Speaking to ITV, she said: “It’s more than going on Love Island for the sake of it. I’m doing it because I love the show and I need someone to marry me.“

She also doesn’t have a type, met George and Amal Clooney once and says she doesn’t need a man for anything!

Liberty & Jake share their first proper kiss | Love Island 2021 BridTV 3182 Liberty & Jake share their first proper kiss | Love Island 2021 818458 818458 center 22403

Meet Rachel on Instagram

Rachel is on Instagram with over 12k followers at the time of writing. Follow the Love Islander @rayfinn.

The 29-year-old clearly enjoys the finer things in life, judging by her Instagram page. She’s tagged at restaurants like Gilgamesh London and dons designer brands such as Burberry.

The “walking definition of Miss Independent”, Rachel looks to have travelled a fair bit, snapping photos of herself at the W Hotel Miami, as well as luxury hotels in the UK such as the Corinthia, London.

Love Island: Women’s clothes – Where to buy dresses, bikinis & heels!

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK