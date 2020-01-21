Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Love Island fans can sleep well in 2020 knowing that not only is one series of the show confirmed, but another is airing this Winter. Series 6 of the hit ITV dating show swooped onto screens from Sunday, January 12th 2020.

Winter Love Island airs each night except Saturdays at 9 pm on ITV2. As always the original group of Islanders welcomes bombshells as the weeks go on. The new additions to the villa are always sure to shake things up.

And one bombshell to cause seismic waves across the villa was Love Islander Rebecca! Not only has she got her peers talking but viewers are gobsmacked at her age.

Meet Love Island bombshell Rebecca

Rebecca Gormley entered the Winter Love Island villa in episode 8.

The brunette beauty works as a model part-time as well as being a carer.

Rebecca went into Love Island after being single for five months and said she was looking for someone tall, dark and handsome and rated personality as something very important.

Follow her on Insta @rebeccagormleyx where she has over 36,000 followers.

WHAT THE: Love Island: Mike’s Durag has viewers divided – some are raging!

Rebecca’s age

Absolute stunner Rebecca waltzed into the Winter Love Island villa on Monday, January 20th.

The Newcastle-based model got the boys’ hearts racing which landed Connor and Callum a date in the hideaway with her.

While chatting to the boys, Rebecca revealed that she’s just 21 years old.

This fun fact resulted in Love Island fans taking to Twitter as they were quite literally outraged at her age.

Many viewers of the show uploaded GIFs and memes mocking youngest Love Island series 6 stars Finley and Rebecca on their ages.

One Twitter user wrote: “21? are they counting their ages in dog years this series or?????”

Another said: “I Feel Like Everyone Is Lying About Their Age You Know.”

A further Tweet read: “So this Rebecca girl is 21!??? Wth?? Am I lacking nutrients or something”

GOOD GRIEF: Love Island: ‘The Anvil’ sex position explained – Siannise declares it her fave!

I need to see their birth certificates and passports because there is no way they’re 20 and 21 #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/6iXDwC3DJY — yas (@Adoomies1) January 21, 2020

Me trying to work out how the fuck the new girl and Finley look YEARS older than they claim to be.#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/uZvom1CW9q — Benny James (@Beno_ldn) January 21, 2020

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY WEEKNIGHT AND SUNDAY FROM JANUARY 12TH 2020

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK