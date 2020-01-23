Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Love Island is back for double the fun in 2020 with two new series! The show kicked off from Sunday, January 12th with its first-ever Winter season.

Swapping the usual villa location of Spain for the scorching heat of Cape Town, South Africa, series 6 is here to hot up the British Winter like never before.

Every series of Love Island sees the Twitter trolls out in full force. But the sixth series of the show is seeing savage comments like never before.

So, what’s the deal with Rebecca from Love Island’s ears? Why are people talking about them?

Love Island: Rebecca ears

To the average viewer, Rebecca’s ears are nothing to make comment about.

However, to the eagle-eyed Twitter users that make mention of every Love Islander’s move, they’re something to point out.

Tonnes of Love Island viewers have trolled the bombshell on the size of her ears since she set foot in the villa in January 2020.

Twitter goes in on Becs

As per, not a single thing goes unnoticed under the watchful eyes of Twitter trolls.

The Love Island newcomer had her ears referred to multiple times after she got ready for bed during the January 22nd episode.

One Twitter user wrote: “Rebecca has a flaw! Finally! Those are Spock ears!”

Another said: “Rebecca is the master deceiver. Have you seen them ears? Sex goddess what?”

