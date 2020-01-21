Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Love Island brings us its first-ever Winter instalment in January 2020. Episode 1 of everyone’s favourite dating show aired on Sunday, January 12th at 9 pm.

ITV is bringing out the big guns in 2020 with bombshells being unleashed on the villa episode after episode. The series 6 cast is made up of beauty consultants, policemen, scaffolders, PA’s and, of course, models.

So why is Love Island’s Rebecca wearing a plaster on her leg? Let’s take a look…

Love Island: Why is Rebecca wearing a plaster?

It’s currently unconfirmed as to why Rebecca is wearing a patch on her upper thigh.

However, we could assume that she is wearing a contraceptive patch or a nicotine patch.

Many women opt for a contraceptive patch over other forms of contraception as its replaced weekly rather than having to take a pill daily. Alternatively, if it is a nicotine patch, this would be due to Love Island’s no-smoking rules.

Viewers of Love Island took to Twitter in full force to suggest some reasons as to why Rebecca looks to be wearing a plaster.

Twitter throws out some suggestions

Some Twitter users decided to throw some questions out there on social media following Rebecca’s arrival in episode 8. One wrote: “Why’s Rebecca got a plaster on her thigh?”

“Whats the patch on Rebecca’s right leg at the thigh? I thought it was a plaster but its square like a nicotine patch or something.”

“Is anyone in the villa gonna tell Rebecca that she has had a plaster stuck to her hip for two days or not???”

“Can someone please tell me if this plaster on Rebecca’s leg is a nicotine patch?”

Knowledgeable Twitter users replied: “It’s the Evra contraception patch I have the same one.”

“Rebecca repping the evra patch! underrated contraceptive that mind!”

Rebecca deffo has a nicotine patch on her leg 😂 I knew she smoked like a chimney with that husky bloke voice #loveisland — Kyra (@MammyK_96) January 21, 2020

