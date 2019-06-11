Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The newcomers to Love Island 2019 are serving some serious sass this year.

First off, male model Danny smized his way into the villa.

Then it was announced that not one, but two new girls would enter the villa in episode 9 of the show.

From the look of their introduction video, Elma Pazar and Maura Higgins were ready to take the show by storm once they start mingling with the Islanders.

Here are seven photos from newcomer Maura Higgins’ Instagram that make the rest of the Love Island girls look tame!

What does Maura Higgins do for a living?

Maura is a grid girl and works for Monster Energy Drinks.

As if you couldn’t have guessed it, she’s also a model.

Well, who isn’t a model these days?

Maura looks to take great care of her appearance, pretty much looking flawless head to toe.

She has a huge following of over 40,000 on Instagram before entering the Love Island villa and that’s sure to skyrocket as of episode 9! (June 12th 2019)

Maura Higgins: Age

Stunning brunette Maura is 28 years old.

Oozing confidence, Maura said during her Love Island introduction video: “The guys are not going to know what’s hit them when I walk into that villa”.

From the look of Maura’s Insta page, she hasn’t quite gone completely topless but features a lot of ‘implied nudes’ on her social media.

Where is Maura from?

Maura hails from County Longford in Ireland.

This means that Maura will immediately have something to talk to Yawande about given that they’re both from Ireland.

County Longford is around 80 miles away from Yawande’s hometown of Dublin.

Maura is no home bird to her local agricultural area though, she describes herself on Instagram as a ‘globetrotter’ and in 2017 featured in Liam Payne’s music video for ‘ Get Low’.

This one’s bound to make it known that she’s arrived!

How to watch Love Island

Watch Love Island season 5 every day except Saturdays from Monday, June 3rd 2019.

The show airs at 9 pm on ITV2.

If you ever miss an episode of Love Island series 5, simply head to the official ITV media player – ITVHub – to catch up.

