ITV is just making everyone’s dreams come true in 2020 as the channel brings us not one, but two series of Love Island.

A brand new series hit screens from Sunday, January 12th in the form of Winter Love Island.

The dating show has undergone a couple of changes for the Winter series including the location change to Cape Town, South Africa and the replacement of Caroline Flack with Laura Whitmore.

The villa is brimming with new Islanders in 2020 including 25-year-old Siannise.

So, what’s the deal with Siannise’s accent? Why does everyone keep talking about the Love Island star’s voice?

Siannise Love Island accent

Siannise Fudge is one of the original Islanders on Winter Love Island in 2020.

The beautiful brunette hails from Bristol and therefore dons a very strong Bristolian accent.

She’s 25 years old and works as a beauty consultant.

Siannise waltzed into the Love Island villa looking for her “tall, dark and handsome, Aladdin-type” man.

And after Nas wasn’t up to scratch and Connagh pied her off for Sophie, Siannise was saved from leaving the villa by fellow OG Islander Connor in episode 6 (Friday, January 17th 2020).

Viewers react to Siannise’s accent on Twitter

As per usual, the trolls are out in full force for Winter Love Island 2020.

The minute Siannise first opened her mouth, there were comments galore online.

Many viewers of the show seem to detest her voice, with tonnes of people jumping on the meme bandwagon.

One Twitter user wrote: “Siannise needs to NOT be picked in the recoupling tomorrow and catch the next flying carpet back to Bristol.”

Another wrote: “I feel like Siannise’s accent shouldn’t p**s me off as much as it does.”

A further user said: “5 mins into the episode n Siannise’s voice is annoying me.”

