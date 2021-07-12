









Love Island really starts to get juicy as the weeks go on and newcomers enter the villa. Series 7 episode 14 saw things spice up a little when Teddy Soares joined the 2021 cast.

The casting criteria for Love Island looks to include being extremely hot stuff as well as not caring about ‘stepping on peoples’ toes’. Suave Teddy has waltzed into the villa looking for passion, someone spontaneous and someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously…

Who is Teddy Soares?

Teddy Soares is 26 years old and resides in Manchester.

He may be looking for a summer of fun on Love Island, but Teddy’s day job sees him dealing with some serious stuff, he’s a senior financial consultant, which he said, in a nutshell, is “business finance“.

Teddy is looking for true love on the ITV series and he said: “Law of attraction is probably what I believe in, so being in the villa is part of that thought process.“

Teddy’s height

Model-type-folk often swan into the Love Island villa, and Teddy certainly fits the bill of tall, dark and handsome. So much so that he’s got viewers asking what his height is.

As per Teddy’s Star Now profile, he’s 6 ft tall. The profile also states that he was once a model at Abercrombie & Fitch.

Teddy’s IG page shows off some of his modelling shots, see the man in action here!

The newcomer to Love Island 2021 was a huge hit with the girls and many viewers Tweeted some hilarious GIFs of how the other LI men might’ve been feeling after Teddy’s arrival.

Is the Love Islander still a model?

Although Teddy’s Star Now page sees him list some modelling experience, it doesn’t appear that he’s still modelling now.

His modelling IG posts also date all the way back to 2012, which would’ve made him 16 or 17 years old at the time. He’s also listed Abercrombie and Fitch as an employer from 2011 to 2014 on LinkedIn.

Nowadays he’s working hard as a ‘Senior Consultant at White Oak UK’ as per LinkedIn.

In his time, Teddy’s also worked in customer service, as a business development manager and a field sales executive. As per his LinkedIn profile, he also attended Henley college.

