Sweeping the nation into a gossip frenzy, Love Island has got to be TV’s most treasured dating show.

The ITV2 show is so popular it even has its own game running alongside the season.

Series 5 kicked off from June 3rd 2019 and version two of the game was also released around the same time.

But, it looks like Love Island The Game isn’t working.

Here’s what to do if you’re having issues with the game…

Is the Love Island game not working?

Fans of the Love Island game could hardly contain their excitement when version two of the game was announced.

With some people waiting a whole year for the new release, you can understand their disappointment when after downloading the game and making a few clicks, the game crashed.

For a few players, it looks like the game is working fine, but many have had to take to Twitter in an attempt to get the crashing issue resolved.

What does Fusebox say?

Many players’ negative reports on the game were replied to on Twitter.

However, more often than not they were simply told to report their issue to Fusebox Games’ support page.

After looking into the reported ‘crashing issue’ we found that Fusebox games have said that they’re “working on it as fast as they can”.

The bottom line is if you’re experiencing issues with the game, then hold tight because any problems will be fixed as soon as possible!

How to stop Love Island The Game from crashing

According to Pocket Gems, there are a few things you can check if your game keeps crashing.

Firstly, are you using a low-memory device? If so it might not be able to keep up with the game.

For a stronger connection and faster loading, Pocket Gems say to make sure you’re using wifi rather than a data plan.

Lastly, delete any apps you don’t use and close any apps running in the background.

When did Love Island The Game season 2 come out?

Love Island: The Game was due for release on Monday, June 3rd 2019 – the same day as Love Island series 5.

The release date was pushed back, however, to Friday, June 7th 2019 instead.

This ticked off Love Island The Game players.

And not only that, once the game was made available for download on Android and Apple devices, only days 1-3 are ready to play.

To get farther than this in the game we have to wait until June 17th for more episodes!

