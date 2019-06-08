Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

ITV2 brings us another instalment of everyone’s favourite summer show in 2019.

Series 5 of Love Island kicked off from Monday, June 3rd at 9 pm.

Love Island is so popular it not only has an app, it even has it’s own game, too.

The start of June 2019 saw the long-awaited release of Love Island The Game series 2.

Here are five cheats and tips from the developers of Love Island The Game!

Love Island The Game series 2 – cheats

Straight from the people that make Love Island The Game, here are five top tips and cheats.

Designer at Fusebox Games, Ed Sibley gave us the rundown…

My type on paper

It’s important to consider the Love Island game characters as real people.

If they were real they’d totally be attracted to a certain ‘type’.

Ed says: “Every Islander has a type. Pay attention when they talk about what kind of personality they’re attracted to – someone loud and out there? Someone who sticks up for their friends? Someone who looks out for themselves? This is the key to being a successful couple”.

Teamwork makes the dream work

Here’s another top tip that probably applies to real-life Love Island too.

Tip number two is to look out for your friends.

You never know when they’ll have some good advice or a perspective on which boy might be right for you!

Patience is key

It turns out that it pays off to be patient when playing Love Island The Game season 2.

Ed recommends watching the ad after each episode to double your gem reward.

Save that cash, sister

Tip number four is to be as frugal as possible.

Outfits are for keeps in the second version of the Love Island game.

Buying something in one episode will allow you to wear it throughout the rest of the season so there’s no need to spend all your hard-earned cash on virtual outfits!

Never give up!

Last but by no means least, tip five is to quite simply keep playing the game.

The developers have said that new episodes are coming out all summer.

The first season of version two is 30 days long.

Ed says: “Anything can happen, and you never know who’s going to walk through that door.

“Get ready for the hottest summer yet.”

Download Love Island The Game for Android here, Apple device users can get it from the app store here.

Not long to go now, Islanders! 😱 Days 1-3 of Love Island The Game Season 2 will be released this Friday – which Islander are you most excited to meet? 😜❤️🏝 #LoveIsland #LoveIslandTheGame pic.twitter.com/GQZNyCtzZ3 — Fusebox Games (@fuseboxgames) June 4, 2019

DOWNLOAD LOVE ISLAND THE GAME BY FUSEBOX FROM THE GOOGLE PLAY STORE OR THE APPLE APP STORE.