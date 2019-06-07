Fans of Lucie Donlan had their hearts shattered into two when they realised she ate her fruit in a way that no other human has ever replicated in the history of civilisation.

And we’re not putting it lightly.

The blonde-haired Love Island 2019 star is very much the ‘pick of the bunch’ on the show and has gained the attention of both Joe Garratt and Tommy Fury.

However, with the imminent entry of stunning social media influencer Molly-Mae Hague, things may be about to change. Hell, once the boys notice how Lucie eats her fruit, she could be instantly tossed to the bin.

From ITV Studios
Love Island: SR5: Ep1 on ITV2
Pictured: Lucie.

The Forbidden fruits

Fans picked up on Lucie’s bizarre fruit-eating habits in episode 4 of series 5.

You see, when Lucie eats more than one fruit, she eats them exactly at the same time.

One chomp of banana, one bite of apple.

Screenshot 2019: Love Island, Lucie eating fruit

That’s not even a fruit salad!

Lucie could have stepped aside to the kitchen and diced up her banana medley to make a fruit salad.

Or, eat them one after the other, like any normal person. Instead devoured both the entire apple and banana at the same time.

She quite literally alternated mouthfuls from one fruit to the other, all the way until the ‘nana turned brown.

Disgusting…

A banana method of eating: Twitter reacts

Fans of the show, from your average Joe to Paul Chuckle were quick to pick up on the scene.

Many joked that Lucie indecisive ways between her two fruit was a reflection of how she couldn’t pick between Tommy Fury and Joe Garratt.

Other were just literally in shock, horror and outrage!

 

