Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Fans of Lucie Donlan had their hearts shattered into two when they realised she ate her fruit in a way that no other human has ever replicated in the history of civilisation.

And we’re not putting it lightly.

The blonde-haired Love Island 2019 star is very much the ‘pick of the bunch’ on the show and has gained the attention of both Joe Garratt and Tommy Fury.

However, with the imminent entry of stunning social media influencer Molly-Mae Hague, things may be about to change. Hell, once the boys notice how Lucie eats her fruit, she could be instantly tossed to the bin.

The Forbidden fruits

Fans picked up on Lucie’s bizarre fruit-eating habits in episode 4 of series 5.

You see, when Lucie eats more than one fruit, she eats them exactly at the same time.

One chomp of banana, one bite of apple.

Obviously Lucie can’t choose between Joe and Tommy…. She can’t even make up her mind about which fruit to eat apple 🍎 or 🍌 …. #LoveIsland — La Princessa (@MissKingsl3y) June 6, 2019

That’s not even a fruit salad!

Lucie could have stepped aside to the kitchen and diced up her banana medley to make a fruit salad.

Or, eat them one after the other, like any normal person. Instead devoured both the entire apple and banana at the same time.

She quite literally alternated mouthfuls from one fruit to the other, all the way until the ‘nana turned brown.

Disgusting…

How long does it take Lucie to eat that bloody fruit😂#Loveisland — Resi McCorry (@MccorryResi) June 6, 2019

A banana method of eating: Twitter reacts

Fans of the show, from your average Joe to Paul Chuckle were quick to pick up on the scene.

Many joked that Lucie indecisive ways between her two fruit was a reflection of how she couldn’t pick between Tommy Fury and Joe Garratt.

Other were just literally in shock, horror and outrage!

Me watching Lucie eat and apple and banana at the same time #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/6dMWed1FPn — Hosanna (@hosannasolomon) June 6, 2019

Lucie wants her cake and eat it @LoveIsland … she wants two of them to be after her! She obviously likes two things at the same time… apple and banana! #loveisland — Paul Chuckle (@PaulChuckle2) June 6, 2019

Why are they all trying to be so ‘different’ … oh il just eat an apple and a banana at the same time and call everything Bev. GROW UP LUCIE #Loveisland — FIZZ (@LittleCarli) June 6, 2019

wasn't sure about Lucie, but having just watched her eat a banana and an apple at the same time(!!!!), I now think she's a psychopath #loveisland — chelsea (@ChellyJ96) June 6, 2019

Lucie eating two pieces of fruit and I can’t even eat one🤦‍♀️ #loveisland pic.twitter.com/WDKxksItcH — Phoebe Roberts (@Ph03b3Phoebe) June 6, 2019

Why eat a banana followed by an apple when you can eat them AT THE SAME TIME #Lucie #LoveIsland 🍎 🍌 — Imogen (@Imy_85) June 6, 2019

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY WEEKNIGHT AND SUNDAY ON ITV2 AT 9 PM