The fifth series of Love Island started out quite tame but as the weeks roll on by and the Islanders deal with recoupling and new contestants to the show, it’s seriously hotting up.

The ITV show kicked off from June 3rd 2019 with a whole host of hot original cast members.

While some left the show, there are always fresh faces making their way to Majorca to stir things up.

When newcomers enter the Love Island villa it’s always good to find out some juicy gossip from their social media.

By the looks of it, Love Island newbie Tom Walker was with his ex for seven years and they just broke up before he went into the villa!

Who is Love Island newbie Tom Walker?

Episode 12 of Love Island introduced Tom Walker and Jordan Hames to the show.

Both Tom and Jordan are models and hail from the north of England.

Tom is 29 years old and comes from Leeds.

Tom’s ex looks just like Maura Higgins

It doesn’t take much of an inspection of Tom’s Instagram before it’s clear that his ex-girlfriend has only recently become an ‘ex’.

In December 2018 Tom and his long-term girlfriend Chloe Rayner were taking pics together for the ‘gram.

Tom was clearly in a very serious relationship with Christmas, Valentines Day and birthday posts splattered all over his Instagram.

How long were Tom and Chloe Rayner together?

From a post Tom put out for his then-girlfriend, Chloe, it looks like the pair were together for around seven and a half years.

The post also pointed to the fact that Tom and Chloe were in a long distance relationship which could’ve been the cause of their break up.

You can follow Tom’s ex on Instagram – @chloeraynerxx.

The brunette beauty has a UK and USA flag in her Insta bio which could point to where she’s from and where she lives.

Whatever happened between Love Island’s Tom and his ex, after hopping out of an almost-eight-year relationship, we doubt he’s looking to settle down in the villa!

