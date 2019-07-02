Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Love Island USA will land in the States for the first time ever this summer.

Off the back of huge success in the UK, ITV Entertainment are bringing their reality TV gold mine across to the USA thanks to CBS, who will be airing the dating show nightly.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Love Island USA villa, how to watch the series and what to expect when things kick off in July.

Where is Love Island UK filmed?

Love Island stems from the UK, and is probably one of their proudest exports bar the Queen. It originally ran in 2005 and 2006 but was pulled from production after just two seasons following poor TV results.

Ten years later, however, Love Island was back with a vengeance.

ITV relaunched the series with a new format, new villa, new host and the 2015 series was a huge success. Popularity grew year by year and the series launch for 2019 boasted a record-breaking 3.9 million viewers – 18.5% of all Freeview TV viewers that night!

The series is filmed in a luxurious Villa in Majorca, Spain.

The sunny destination is a familiar holiday destination for 16-30-year-old’s in the UK, just a two-hour flight from London. For you guys in the States though, Majorca is about 7,000 miles away.

Where is Love Island USA filmed?

Obviously, it doesn’t make much sense to film Love Island USA in Majorca. The cost to fly in and out a temporary Bombshell contestant would be through the roof.

Love Island USA season 1 will be filmed in Fiji.

Although CBS have not confirmed the exact location of the villa, it seems likely that they will use the Love Island villa from the 2005/2006 UK series, which was filmed in Fiji before moving to Majorca.

We’re sure the 2019 USA version will look far less retro in every aspect, though.

Inside the Love Island USA villa!

The Love Island villa in Fiji is much more ‘beachy’ looking than the current modern villa suites, with palm trees, straw roofing and a front that leads to the beach.

Nevertheless, American Islanders should be put up in the same sort of accommodation as all of the other global series of the franchise, with a huge communal bedroom and one bed per couple.

Casa Amor should make a return for hideaway romps while plenty of lavish dating excursions dotted across Fiji should feature.

Where is Fiji?

Fiji is a small island in the South Pacific Ocean, 3,000 km from Australia and 2,000 from New Zealand.

However, it’s closer to Honolulu, Hawaii, just 1,770 km from the first land point.

How to watch Love Island USA