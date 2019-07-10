Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Fans of Love Island USA weren’t left disappointed as the first-ever American series of the famous show kick-started at an alarming rate.

As we’ve witnessed in every Love Island series, episode 1 saw the group of stunning girls and guys couple up following an awkward line-up of who fancies who.

And, as always, a single Bombshell contestant was thrown into the villa to spice things up.

Kyra Green was the name of the floating singleton causing all of the drama in ep 1 as she flirted with almost all of the five men in the villa and caused friction between the girls ahead of the first re-coupling episode (Wednesday, July 10th).

So, who does Kyra pick? Which couples already look strong? And what is going to happen in episode 2?

What went down in episode 1?

Episode 1 saw the forming of five initial couples;

Caroline ‘Caro’ Viehweg and Cashel Barnett (team c&c)

Alana Morrison and Yamen Sanders

Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli

Alexandra Stewart and Michael Yi

Mallory Santic and Weston Richey

Kyra Green was left single and free to flirt with whoever she wanted, admitting to the other girls that she had strong feelings for Weston and Cashel while also fancying Zac and Yamen.

So pretty much everyone!

Whichever man Kyra picks is sure to have repercussions although her decision really will fire shots should she choose Cash. Caro quickly asserted her position with Cash as they snuggled up close in bed together and even shared a kiss just hours after first meeting.

At this moment, Cash mentioned that he had spoken with Kyra in a one-on-one situation and Caro literally jumped on top of her man, wrapping her legs around his waist like a python.

This left plenty of Love Island USA fans a little scared by Caro’s immediately possessive actions.

What happens in Love Island USA episode 2?

The second episode airs on CBS at 8 pm on Wednesday, July 10th.

Here, there will be the first recoupling of the series.

Essentially, Kyra will be given the chance to pick any man she wants to couple up with while the others will also be given the opportunity to trade places.

Nobody will be eliminated at this point. However, there will soon be a public vote on ‘who you think is the strongest couple’, with the couple that receives the least votes eliminated from the show.

This may happen in episode 3 or 4.

Who did Kyra Pick?

Unfortunately, the only way to know for sure is to watch Love Island USA episode 2.

However, we think Kyra is likely to recouple with Weston.

Zac seems the least likely choice given the fact that they barely spoke while it will prove a difficult decision to prize Cash away for Caro. Unless Kyra wants a bounty on her head, of course.

This makes Weston and Yamen the likely choices and we think the big W will get the nod.

