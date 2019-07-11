Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Love Island USA launched its first-ever series on Tuesday, July 9th, and is already gaining international recognition.

Eleven singletons walked through the doors on launch night as four weeks of searching for romance in the stunning Fiji villa has officially started.

A thunderous tropical downpour failed to put a dampener on opening night as five couples formed. However, a tornado-like Bombshell entry that goes by the name of Kyra Green soon caused a whirlwind of trouble as she stole Caro’s (Caroline Viehweg) boyfriend, Cashel Barnett, during episode 2’s recoupling.

Episode 3 will see a further two contestants – Dylan Curry and Cormac Murphy – enter the game, before another recoupling in episode 4. Here, the person who isn’t in a couple will also be eliminated.

Here’s how to tune in to episode 3 (Thursday, July 11th) from all over the world – USA, England, Australia!

Watch Love Island USA episode 3 online – USA

In the USA, Love Island episode 3 will air on CBS at 8 pm. Alternatively, you can stream CBS live through Playstation Vue, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

To catch up online, each episode will be immediately uploaded to the CBS All Access media player after airing. However, this media player comes with a monthly subscription fee.

Alternitively, you can watch Love Island USA via CBS.com for free. The only difference is that episodes will not be uploaded as urgently as the paid All Access version.

Unfortunately, series 1 is not on Hulu (or Netflix). Only the Love Island UK series is available on the streaming platform.

How to watch Love Island USA in the UK

Those in the UK can access CBS.com but not the CBS All Access player.

All you need is a VPN tool to relocate your VPN to the USA. By doing so, you can create a CBS account (using any random America address details) and login to watch episode 3 at your conveniance.

Step 1. Pick a VPN Tool

There are a wealth of VPN tools out there but we recommend the likes of Express VPN, VPN Hub, Panda, Cyber Ghost, Nord VPN, Pure VPN or Vypr VPN.

All of them will cost a little bit of dollar although some of the tools offer free 30-day trials.

Step 2. Download and Install

Simply sign up to your chosen VPN tool – usually via one, three, six or 12-month deals – and download the tool.

Step 3. Follow the Instructions

Each VPN tool comes with different guidelines.

However, they’re all relatively easy to follow but may vary depending on whether you have a MacBook or Windows software.

The key is remembering to select ‘USA’ when prompted to select where you would like your new VPN to be registered.

Step 4. Watch Love Island USA episode 3

With the VPN correctly setup you should now be able to access any USA or worldwide website.

This means that you could set up an account for the American Netflix, login to cbs.com or do whatever the hell you want!

Watch Love Island USA in Australia

The same method can be applied for those in Australia, as you too can download a VPN tool and access the CBS website to catch up with episodes.

Alternatively, we’re sure there are online streaming platforms that upload episodes – such as TVmuse.cc – but they are illegal and we cannot promote them…

