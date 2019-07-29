Love Island USA: Get to know Jered Youngblood - Instagram and more!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Love Island USA kicked off on July 9th 2019. The CBS show follows the same format as the UK version with Islanders spending their summer in paradise in a bid to find a partner.

The USA version of the show is a little more exciting in terms of its location, though, as it’s set in Fiji.

While Love Island in the UK came to an end on July 29th, Love Island USA will air until August 7th when the grande finale will take place.

Day 18 in the villa sees three newcomers, Emily Salch, Anton Morrow and Jered Youngblood join Love Island.

He may have jet ski-ed up to the shore topless, toned and tanned but will Jered be a hit with the other Islanders? Who is the new addition to the USA show?

Love Island USA: Who is Jered Youngblood?

Repping enviable abs, an array of tattoos and a seriously defined jawline, Jered is one of three newcomers to the USA show on day 18.

During Jered’s introduction video, he said that he’s 27 years old and works as a real estate agent. From his LinkedIn profile, it’s clear to see that he works for Keller Williams Realty Lakeland.

The toned salesman comes from Lakeland, Florida which is pretty much in between Orlando and Tampa.

It looks like there’s no messing around with Jered as he said: “Coming in a little bit later I’ve really got to make moves. I don’t like to sit around and wait so I go straight for it”.

Love Island USA: Jered Youngblood on Instagram

He might spend most of his days selling houses but by the looks of Jered’s Instagram page, he’s a gym bunny, model and avid festival-goer.

Before joining the Love Island USA cast he has around 5,000 followers but that figure is sure to skyrocket once he sets foot on the Island.

If you fancy giving Jered a follow, too, then you can – @jeredyoungblood.

Will Jered make it to the Love Island USA final?

By the look of Jered, we’d guess that he won’t have much trouble coupling up on Love Island.

He comes off as very direct and even has a tattoo on his chest reading “Be Here Now”. So it seems as though there’s no time like the present for Jered.

Whether he’ll manage to make it to the final and win $100,000, we don’t know. But coming in so late in the competition, he hasn’t got long to do it!

