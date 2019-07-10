Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Love Island USA star Cashel Barnett hopes to find the woman of his dreams during four weeks of holiday romance.

Cashel is one of five men who headed into the Fiji villa on Tuesday night (July 9th), with the first-ever American Love Island series opening its doors on CBS.

He may own the name that everyone in and outside of the vila will remember, but does the Cash-man have the standout personality to go with his catchy name?

Here’s everything you need to know about Love Island USA’s latest heartthrob.

Who is Cashel Barnett?

Cashel is a 27-year-old from Sacramento, in California.

While Love Island is renown for spunky young characters and predominantly casts people under 30, Cashel is the second oldest on the show behind 29-year-old Michael Yi.

According to his LinkedIn, Cash also works as an assistant at a device brewing company and graduated from Fordham University with a BA in English Literature and Language in 2013.

On the CBS website, they state that Cash is a model/musician.

This immediately makes him a popular candidate to couple up with 22-year-old Kyra Green, who is also a musician. Will these love birds make sweet a symphony on the show?

Is the Love Island USA hunk on Instagram?

Yes!

You can follow Cashel on Instagram under @cashelb, where he starts his reality TV journey with just over 3,000 followers.

His Insta’ page states that he models for Stars Management, Aston Models (LA), Opt1 Models and Das Models Management.

Cashel’s social media is full of snowboarding, drumming, dogs and travelling.

Cashel Barnett’s new look

With tidy short hair and minor stubble, Cashel will be fronting a brand new look on Love Island USA.

The male model used to have thick, curly long hair that he often styled into a man-bun.

Which look do you prefer?

What else do we know?

You could call this creepy or romantic… it depends on your point of view.

But, according to CBS, Cashel already has an engagement ring and is simply looking for the perfect girl to give it to.

Cash-man is an old school gentleman who prefers meeting people in person opposed to dating apps like Tinder and Bumble – apparently, he’s never even signed up to one!

How to watch Love Island USA

Love Island USA season 1 will launch on Tuesday, July 9th.

From then on, it will air every weeknight on CBS at 8 pm. Actress and comedian Arielle Vandenberg will host the first-ever American series.

Love Island USA will also air on CTV in Canada but is unavailable to UK viewers.

