Elizabeth Weber is one of the initial 11 contestants entering the Love Island USA villa as the famous UK dating shows lands in America for the first time in history.

Fans across the pond have big expectations for the now international-recognised reality TV series although the success of each season always comes down to the cast.

Will Kyra Green, Yamen Sanders, Michael Yi, Alana Morrison and co provide the needed thrills for a successful Love Island USA season 1?

Or will Elizabeth Weber prove as boring as cricket? Here’s everything you need to know about the blonde beauty from her age to Instagram and job.

Who is Elizabeth Weber?

Elizabeth is an advertising executive from New York although she originally grew up in a small town in Michigan.

Her full LinkedIn title is ‘associate digital and custom content’ and the 24-year-old has been living and working in NY for just over a year.

She studied at Central Michigan University, graduating in 2017.

Is the Love Island USA star on Instagram?

Yes!

Alongside her executive work in the Big Apple, Elizabeth also has a more raunchy side where she models on Instagram, often in lingerie, bikinis or teasing a little more.

You can follow her under @ewbzz where the 24-year-old already has over 30,000 followers.

Love Island UK stars have been known to ammass over one million followers during their time on the show!

Who is Elizabeth’s ex?

Judging by Instagram, it looks like Elizabeth had a high school sweetheart.

Pictures of the pair date back to October 2017 before Elizabeth and her ‘bae’ appear to break up.

Now looking for love on the CBS dating show, Elizabeth told producers that she applied for the series because she was tired of using “dating apps”.

Who else is on Love Island USA series 1? There are 11 original cast members, six women and five men. Girls: Elizabeth Weber, Kyra Green, Mallory Santic, Caroline Viehweg, Alexandra Stewart and Alana Morrison. Guys: Zac Mirabelli, Yamen Sanders, Michael Yi, Weston Richey, Cashel Bennett. The Love Island series always welcomes new faces throughout the series and another 5-10 new cast members are expected to rock up to the Fiji villa to cause some drama.

