Love Island USA is here and blonde stunner Mallory Santic is ready to find the man of her dreams.

The famous British dating show has finally washed up on the shores of the States, with CBS airing the first-ever Love Island USA series every weeknight from July to August in a shorter version of the show.

Eleven original contestants have been confirmed for day 1 in the villa, with many more expected to follow as the show follows many of the same twists and turns as the original format.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mallory Santic from her age to day job, LinkedIn and Instagram. It’s time to get your stalk on!

Who is Mallory Santic?

Mallory is a 25-year-old Love Island USA contestant from Vancouver, Washington.

Looking for love on the show, Mallory is after a man who is motivated, independent, fun, wild and spontaneous.

According to her CBS profile, her biggest pet hate is loud chewers – let’s hope they turn down the microphones when it comes to all of that bed-time heavy kissing then!

Mallory also told CBS that her favourite holiday is Valentine’s Day – no doubt because of the millions of cars she receives – and that she has an obsession with mermaids, which is the reason behind the tattoo on her foot.

Our very own Little Mermaid…

What is her job?

Mallory works for Nike as an equity ops analyst and has held the job for six months having moved to Oregon for work.

According to her LinkedIn, the 25-year-old graduated from Washington State University in 2015 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication and Media Studies.

She went on to work with Hollister, Willamette Bank, Tommy Bahama before starting her role with Nike in February.

Looks like she’s got some good time of work to chase celeb stardom, though!

Is Molly Santic on Instagram?

Yes – and she’s already got a solid following!

It’s become a common theme for Love Island star’s to enter the villa with some sort of strong social media following, be it through part-time modelling, social media influencer work or just being very bloody popular.

You can follow Mallory under @mallorysantic, where she starts her Love Island USA journey with just over 13,000 followers.

Her Insta’ page is a collaboration of pics that includes festivals, travelling, part-time modelling and some very hear-racing fancy dress picks.

Bad Santa!

How to watch Love Island USA this summer!

Love Island USA airs every weeknight on CBS at 8 pm.

Alternatively, you can catch up with episodes on the official CBS media player. Likewise, the series will air on CTV for Canadian viewers.

Unfortunately, those in the UK cannot watch Love Island USA as you need an American credit card to access the CBS website.

Love Island USA is hosted by actress and model Arielle Vandenberg and will last for four weeks, finishing on Wednesday, August 7th.

