Love Island USA: Season 3 cast's zodiac signs explored - who is most compatible?

Love Island USA season 3 is well underway in 2021. The CBS show kicked off on July 7th and is set to provide viewers with a sizzling summer of fun – if not love! So, here’s a look at the season 3 cast members’ zodiac signs.
A bunch of love-starved contestants are ready to find their ideal partner in the villa following a global pandemic that looked to stop any kind of romance in its tracks. As always, the Love Island casting team has given viewers an array of model-type contestants, but, looks aren’t everything!
Love Island USA season 3 cast
The majority of the Love Island USA season 3 cast entered the villa on July 7th, 2021. As always, there are bombshell’s added to the cast along the way. So far, Wes Ogsbury and Slade Parker have joined the show. The duo entered the villa on July 18th during episode 9.
- Olivia Kaiser
- Kyra Lizama
- Cashay Proudfoot
- Shannon St. Clair
- Korey Gandy
- Josh Goldstein
- Jeremy Hershberg
- Melvin “Cinco” Holland, Jr.
- Christian Longnecker
- Will Moncada
- Javonny Vega
- Trina Njoroge
- Wes Ogsbury
- Slade Parker
Love Island USA: Cast’s birthdays and zodiac signs
- Olivia Kaiser, 28, Cancer
- Kyra Lizama, 23, Leo
- Cashay Proudfoot, 25, January 11th, 1996 – Capricorn
- Shannon St. Clair, 25, March 14, 1996 – Pisces
- Korey Gandy, 28, July 23, 1992 – Leo
- Josh Goldstein, 24, February 24th, 1997 – Pisces
- Isaiah Harmison, 25, Capricorn
- Jeremy Hershberg, 27, May 2, 1994 – Taurus
- Roxy Ahmad, 24, Capricorn
- Melvin “Cinco” Holland, Jr, 25, 3 December 1995 – Sagittarius
- Christian Longnecker, 24, Leo
- Will Moncada, 26, January 15, 1994 – Capricorn
- Javonny Vega, 26, October 19, 1994 – Libra
- Trina Njoroge, 24, Aries (as per Women’s Health).
- Wes Ogsbury, 24, birthday unknown
- Slade Parker, 27, birthday unknown
- Lei-Yen Rapp, 28, Sagittarius
- Florita Diaz, 27, Leo
Love Island USA contestants’ compatibility explored
As per CompatibleAstrology.com, Olivia, as a Cancer, “would be most compatible with Cancer are generally considered to be Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio and Pisces“.
Josh (Pisces) or Jeremy (Taurus) would be suitable matches for Olivia.
Leo’s Kyra and Florita are most compatible with “Aries, Gemini, Libra and Sagittarius” so Cinco would be a good match for either girls.
Capricorns Cash and Roxy would be best suited to Jeremy or Josh. While Isaiah or Will could be very compatible with Shannon.
Korey and Christian are both Leo signs, so they would be best suited to Trina or Lei-Yen.
As a Libra, Javonny is best suited to “Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius and Aquarius” signs, so Kyra, Florita and Lei-Yen are all potentially good matches for him.
