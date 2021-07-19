Love Island USA: Season 3 cast's zodiac signs explored - who is most compatible?











Love Island USA season 3 is well underway in 2021. The CBS show kicked off on July 7th and is set to provide viewers with a sizzling summer of fun – if not love! So, here’s a look at the season 3 cast members’ zodiac signs.

A bunch of love-starved contestants are ready to find their ideal partner in the villa following a global pandemic that looked to stop any kind of romance in its tracks. As always, the Love Island casting team has given viewers an array of model-type contestants, but, looks aren’t everything!

Love Island USA season 3 cast

The majority of the Love Island USA season 3 cast entered the villa on July 7th, 2021. As always, there are bombshell’s added to the cast along the way. So far, Wes Ogsbury and Slade Parker have joined the show. The duo entered the villa on July 18th during episode 9.

Olivia Kaiser

Kyra Lizama

Cashay Proudfoot

Shannon St. Clair

Korey Gandy

Josh Goldstein

Jeremy Hershberg

Melvin “Cinco” Holland, Jr.

Christian Longnecker

Will Moncada

Javonny Vega

Trina Njoroge

Wes Ogsbury

Slade Parker

Love Island USA: Cast’s birthdays and zodiac signs

Olivia Kaiser, 28, Cancer

Kyra Lizama, 23, Leo

Cashay Proudfoot, 25, January 11th, 1996 – Capricorn

Shannon St. Clair, 25, March 14, 1996 – Pisces

Korey Gandy, 28, July 23, 1992 – Leo

Josh Goldstein, 24, February 24th, 1997 – Pisces

Isaiah Harmison, 25, Capricorn

Jeremy Hershberg, 27, May 2, 1994 – Taurus

Roxy Ahmad, 24, Capricorn

Melvin “Cinco” Holland, Jr, 25, 3 December 1995 – Sagittarius

Christian Longnecker, 24, Leo

Will Moncada, 26, January 15, 1994 – Capricorn

Javonny Vega, 26, October 19, 1994 – Libra

Wes Ogsbury, 24, birthday unknown

Slade Parker, 27, birthday unknown

Lei-Yen Rapp, 28, Sagittarius

Florita Diaz, 27, Leo

Love Island USA contestants’ compatibility explored

As per CompatibleAstrology.com, Olivia, as a Cancer, “would be most compatible with Cancer are generally considered to be Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio and Pisces“.

Josh (Pisces) or Jeremy (Taurus) would be suitable matches for Olivia.

Leo’s Kyra and Florita are most compatible with “Aries, Gemini, Libra and Sagittarius” so Cinco would be a good match for either girls.

Capricorns Cash and Roxy would be best suited to Jeremy or Josh. While Isaiah or Will could be very compatible with Shannon.

Korey and Christian are both Leo signs, so they would be best suited to Trina or Lei-Yen.

As a Libra, Javonny is best suited to “Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius and Aquarius” signs, so Kyra, Florita and Lei-Yen are all potentially good matches for him.

