Love Island USA has arrived and a batch of beautiful models are ready to spend four weeks on a tropical island looking for romance.

The cast for the first-ever American series has now been confirmed and it looks as if the States has taken a healthy-sized leaf out of the UK’s books, filling their cast with models, social media influencers and 10/10 stunners in general.

Zac Mirabelli is one of them, although he’s not a model and musician alike a lot of his fellow islanders. He is a former college football star, however.

So who is Love Island USA’s Zac? What’s his Instagram? And how old is he?

Who is Zac Mirabelli?

Zac is a from Chicago, Illinois, and is hoping to fire-up the villa with his dashing school-boy looks and boundless energy.

One of the more humble of the batch, he works at a local grocery store as a cashier. But don’t let that fool you, as Zac is full of charm and is looking to meet a “trustworthy, supportive and goofy” girl while on the dating show.

Nonetheless, his Instagram is full of modelling shots which he obviously does part-time – we highly doubt Zac will be returning to the store after his four weeks of fame.

Just look at him!

How old is? Cus’ he looks damn young!

Zac is one of the youngest on the show, aged 22 years old.

Only Caroline ‘Caro’ Vieheg and Alana Morrison are younger, both 21, although all of the contestants on Love Island USA are under the age of 30.

Age: 22

Height: 6ft 3 (190 cm)

Weight: 205 lbs (92 kg)

He mum and dad are called Gina and Tony Mirabelli while he also has three sisters – Gianna, Lexi and Nikki.

Check out Zac Mirabelli on Instagram

You can follow Zac on Instagram under @ZacMirabelli, where he has just over 1,000 followers.

In the UK, Love Island star’s have seen their Insta’ pages grow from a couple of thousand to 1 million over the course of the show.

Zac can only pray that his page receives that sort of glow up.

Love Island USA’s college football player

Zac attended Aurora University from 2015 to 2018, where he was on the college football team.

The 22-year-old was a kicker and had 33 kickoffs for 1,756 yards and five touchbacks during his college career which started after graduating from Mt. Carmel High School.

His season-best stats came in a 2018 game against Central Washington University, where he made two field goals, one of which 47 metres.

