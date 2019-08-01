Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Love Island USA is teetering towards its grand final, with the penultimate episode set to air on Wednesday, August 7th.

But whether the CBS series will follow in the footsteps of the original UK show and sign off with a ‘meet the parents’ episode remains to be seen.

Either way, Love Island viewers are desperate to know more about Kyra Green’s background, with parents and family linking her all the way back to America’s Got Talent.

So, who are Krya Geen’s parents? And where was she born?

Who is Kyra Green?

Kyra is a 22-year-old musician from Los Angeles.

The brunettes stunner was originally born in New York but switched cities to progress her music career. Her band, 212 Green, reached the Vegas Round of America’s Got Talent season 8 – Kyra was just 16 years old at the time.

Specialising in pop, hip-hop, R&B, funk and vintage soul, 212 Green is made up of Kyra’s two siblings, Tori and Riley.

Check out the very talented family below.

Is Kyra on Instagram?

Yes!

Kyra isn’t just on Instagram but she’s absolutely slaying it, with her insanely hot profile of online photos undoubtedly a solid selling point to the Love Island casting crew.

You can follow Kyra on Insta’ under @kyra212green, where she has 166,000 followers… and growing!

Who are her parents?

Kyra has an interesting heritage and states on her Instagram that she has a mixed ethnicity of both African American and Russian.

According to edailybuzz, the 22-year-old’s parents are Derek and Sheri Green. They have been married for over 25 years and Kyra’s mother has Russian roots while the father African American.

She has also previously described her parents as “hippies”.

When is the Love Island USA final

The Love Island USA final airs on Wednesday, August 7th, on CBS at 8 pm.

It is likely to be an extended episode.

Famously, international versions of the series have aired a ‘meet the parents’ episode on the day prior to the final, where each of the couples has the chance to briefly meet their other half’s mum and dad.

So fingers crossed to meeting Derek and Sheri very soon!

