Love Island USA will launch its first-ever series on Tuesday, July 19th, with brunette beauty Alexandra Stewart one of six girls strutting through the villa doors.

The 11-strong cast features former college football players, models, social media influencers and more.

But who is Alexandra Stewart?

From her Instagram account to age, job and who she might couple up with, here’s a full exploration of the real Alexandra outside of the Love Island villa.

Who is Alexandra Stewart?

Alexandra is a 25-year-old publicist who lives in Beverley Hills, California.

According to her LinkedIn, Alex is a Publicist at TMG International and has held the position for almost four years – she could definitely be this year’s brainbox contestant!

She studied at Penn State University and graduated in 2015 with a degree in public relations/image management.

Is the Love Island USA star on Instagram?

Of course!

You can follow Alexandra on Instagram under @alexistewart11. Alex looks like the complete package with a killer figure and a great sense of humour.

She often posts satirically on her page. One picture that clearly focused on her peachy butt read: “Thanks for following me for my stellar personality. Means a lot.”

Likewise, this photo has brilliant tongue-in-cheek humour by adding: “To all the boys who… wasted my time but still watch my Instagram story every single day.”

Who is she going to couple up with?

Alex stated on her CBS profile that she loves wine, smelly cheese and even Taylor Swift.

She said:

I know who I am and am ready to find someone who is serious about dating.

In particular, Alex wants a tall man who is into sports, considering she grew up as a bit of a tomboy playing ice and field hockey in Pennsylvania

She’s clearly a big football fan and her Instagram is full of NFL games and cute sports jerseys. We are so diggin’ it!

Who is Alexandra’s ex-boyfriend?

Alex is one of few contestants to head into the Love Island USA villa off the back of a serious relationship.

She told CBS that her last relationship lasted three years, although it was rocky throughout. After ending things, Alex took some time out of the dating game before deciding to come on the show to find that special someone.

Judging by Instagram, this is her ex…

