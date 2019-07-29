Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Love Island UK may have come to a close but the USA version is still busy throwing newbies into the steamy Fiji villa.

Emily Salch is the latest Love Island USA contestant to be chucked into the lions’ den, entering on day 18 as a Bombshell cast member alongside Anton Morrow and Jered Youngblood.

The final will air on Wednesday, August 7th with the current remaining 10 contestants whittled down to just one couple.

So, who is Emily Salch? How old is she? What is her Instagram? And who could she couple up with?

Who is Emily Salch?

Emily is a 20-year-old Love Island USA contestant believed to be from Ohio.

According to her LinkedIn, she studied at Salem school before moving on to Cedarville University where she studied for four years and graduated as a registered nurse in 2019.

And now she’s fixing hearts in the Love Island villa… although that might not be the case considering her Instagram bio reads: “Turn heads… break hearts”.

Is Emily on Instagram?

Yes – Emz is on both Insta and Twitter.

Her Instagram page, @emmyemm95, is sure to set pulses racing and could be one of the sauciest profiles out of all the girls in the villa.

Her 7,000 followers are treated to an array of bikini shots and bathtub teases as Emily oozes confidence when stripped down to her bikini.

See what we mean…

Emily’s ex-boyfriend?

Although unconfirmed, there is a man that Emily appears to be close with in some old Insta snaps.

Surely this is her high school sweetheart! (dated May 2016)

Love Island USA final – will Emily make it?

The Love Island USA final airs on Wednesday, August 7th.

It will air on CBS at 8 pm and will likely last over the regular 60 minutes.

Currently, the couples heading into the final are;

Aissata and Yamen

Alexandra and Dylan.

Elizabeth and Zac.

Caro and Ray.

Kelsey and Weston.

Kyra and Eric.

Singles; Anton, Emily, Jered.

