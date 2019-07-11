Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Love Island USA is already proving as dramatic as any other international version as the gang kick-started their Fiji adventure of coupling up, breaking up and recoupling.

It’s literally a case of eat, sleep, recouple, repeat in the Love Island villa!

Zac Mirabelli won the heart of Elizabeth Weber during the opening stages of the first-ever American series although there is a long way to go before the grand final on Wednesday, August 7th.

The handsome youngster has already mentioned his job, working in a grocery store, while male model Michael Yi was quick to tell Zac that he should get into modelling himself given his squared jaw and pretty-boy looks.

So how old is Love Island’s sauciest supermarket cashier? And is he the youngest on the show?

Who is Zac Mirabelli? What is his job?

Zac is a from Chicago, Illinois, and studied at Aurora University from 2015 to 2018.

He was part of the college football team and had 33 kickoffs for 1,756 yards and five touchbacks during his college career, which started after graduating from Mt. Carmel High School.

Following college graduation, which literally wasn’t long ago, Zac found work at a local grocery store while also dabbling in part-time modelling on Instagram.

You can follow Zac on Instagram under @ZacMirabelli, where he begins his Love Island USA journey with just over 1,000 followers. We’re sure that is going to skyrocket over the next few weeks, though!

How old is the Love Island USA star?

Zac is 22 years old, the third youngest on season 1.

Only Caroline ‘Caro’ Vieheg and Alana Morrison are younger, both 21, although all of the contestants on Love Island USA are under the age of 30.

Zac Mirabelli profile:

Age: 22

Height: 6ft 3 (190 cm)

Weight: 205 lbs (92 kg)

Zac’s mum and dad are called Gina and Tony Mirabelli while he also has three sisters – Gianna, Lexi and Nikki.

How to watch Love Island USA!

Love Island USA airs every weeknight at 8 pm on CBS.

The series does not air on Saturday or Sunday. Each episode is available on the CBS All Access media player while Canadian viewers can tune in via CTV.

UK viewers are unable to watch the show via CBS and can only hope that it comes to ITVBe at a later date.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND USA EVERY WEEKNIGHT ON CBS AT 8 PM