Any smart reality TV star and Love Island wannabe deletes a backlog of their old social media photos and posts before entering the villa.

And, in the case of people like Ollie Williams, it’s also recommended to clear any chat history with wildlife poachers.

While the famous ITV dating show effortlessly paints personalities through its 24/7 surveillance and daily highlight episodes, fans always flock to Instagram to unearth more juicy gossip.

Various Love Island contestants have admitted to lying during the casting stage, fibbing on everything from age to sexual preferences.

On Monday, January 27th, tall, dark and handsome geezer Wallace Wilson will enter the villa as Love Island 2020’s latest Bombshell. We found him on social media to help size up Mr Wilson’s Instagram vs reality.

How tall is Wallace Wilson?

Wallace is a model and is signed up to Glasgow-based Colours Agency. According to his profile, he is 5ft 11 with a 40″ chest and 32″ waist.

Teeny-tiny size eight feet, mind…

Wallace is a family man

You can expect Wallace to weave the fact he is a “family man” into a conversation with one of the girls. After all, every Love Island contestants say it at some point.

However, if you hear these words cooing from Wallace’s lips as he attempts to ensure he’s coupled up with someone then you’d be right to assume the 24-year-old is being genuine.

Wallace has several snaps on Insta with what appears to be his mum – adorable.

Love Island’s new PT – best bod in the villa?

The 24-year-old is a model and PT – which is one of the most common job combos in Love Island history.

Just like Adam Collard, Anton Danyluk and a host of previous contestants, Wallace plugs his personal trainer business on Instagram – Dynomorph Fitness.

Wallace is sure to make heads turn with his eye-popping abs and shredded shoulders. Clearly, he’s into his health and fitness.

Dig a little deeper, however, and Wallace is seriously into his fitness.

Competing on stage as a bodybuilder pro in 2016, the sea of fake tan and board shorts combo isn’t for everyone…

Another Love Island 2020 footballer

Both Finley Tapp and Mike Boateng boast football backgrounds, with semi-professional careers before coming into the villa and plenty of talent as youth players.

Wallace is no different and helps force a decent Love Island 2020 five-a-side team given his brief stint at East Stirling FC.

Scottish and proud

Wallace hails from Scotland and hails from Inverness.

The 24-year-old becomes the first Scottish contestant on the show since Stirling-born Laura Anderson in 2018.

