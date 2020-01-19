Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Everyone’s favourite dating show is back for a brand new Winter instalment. Love Island series 6 kicked off from Sunday, January 12th on ITV2 at 9 pm.

The regular model-type contestants are swanning around the villa, coupling up and avoiding the seriously savage Island dumpings.

The casting team love to set the current Islanders up for a bit of drama. And this year’s no different as bombshell upon bombshell has been unleashed on the villa. Let’s meet Love Island newcomer Rebecca on Instagram!

Who is Rebecca Gormley?

Rebecca Gormley is a newcomer to Winter Love Island as of January 20th 2020.

The brunette bombshell is set to enter the villa on Monday night. She’s sure to ruffle some feathers as she remarks in her introductory video that she’s ready to steal the girls’ men!

It’s safe to say Rebecca fits the bill for a Love Island contestant as she’s got a fair deal of modelling on her CV. She was Miss Newcastle 2018/2019 and a Bare Face Top Model Winner.

Rebecca is signed to Fomo Models, the agency took to Instagram to wish the brunette luck on her Love Island journey on Sunday, January 19th.

According to The Sun, before heading into the villa, Rebecca revealed she had her eye on “Connagh, Callum and Mike and that she’d go as far as she needed to to get the guy she wants.”

Meet the bombshell on Instagram

Rebecca is a 21-year-old Newcastle native ready to take the South African villa by storm in 2020.

You can find Rebecca on Instagram where she has over 7,000 followers @rebeccagormleyx.

The model often takes to social media to share shots of herself looking seriously hot.

Rebecca’s modelling everything from lingerie to bikinis, ballgowns and blouses.

By the looks of her Insta profile, Rebecca’s following in the footsteps of Love Island 2019 contestant Maura Higgins as she’s previously worked as a ring girl!

